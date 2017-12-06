EP teen squash star off to British Open

Promising Eastern Province teenage squash star Dean Venter will receive the opportunity of a lifetime when he competes in the British Open from January 3-7.

While most youngsters are preparing for the Christmas holiday break, the 14-year-old Grey High pupil is hard at work fine-tuning his game for the junior open under the guidance of mentor Ed Razzano.

One of the country’s rising stars, Venter has regularly been ranked No 1 nationally in his age group and is the current South African U14 No 1.

He showed his potential by beating a number of senior players in the EP Jesters U23 tournament before losing in the final, while he competes comfortably in the EP first league.