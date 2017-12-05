Warriors pushing to reach semifinals

The Warriors have reiterated they will not go down without a fight as they pursue a semifinal berth in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge cricket tournament this week.

Despite propping up the bottom-of-the-log standings, the Warriors are by no means out of the running, although they will rely on some good fortune to pull them through.

Sunday’s nail-biting one-run victory over the Dolphins at St George’s Park has kept them in the mix, but they will need to win their remaining two round-robin fixtures against the Lions in Potchefstroom on Friday and the Cobras at East London’s Buffalo Park on Sunday.

But they may also need two of the four teams above them to stop winning going down the final stretch if they are to stand a chance of qualifying.

Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts said: “The Titans are far ahead, but all the other teams are still in the running. We need to win our last two games and then see what happens.”

Smuts was pleased with his team’s performance as reflected in Sunday’s victory, during which Christiaan Jonker made a matchwinning 59, followed by Andrew Birch striking twice early on with the new ball.

“It was a slow pitch, but Jonkie read the conditions very well, [Colin] Ackermann as well, and they had a very good partnership. “The bowlers also started well. “In Port Elizabeth, Birchy is our main strike bowler – he enjoys performing in PE.”

Jonker, known as “The Finisher” to his teammates, played a more lengthy role on Sunday, having to stabilise the innings before laying into the opposition bowlers.