Fast winning times in mountain bike race
Ex-PE rider Joubert and Walmer’s Shirley take honours
Port Elizabeth mountain-bikers Marco Joubert and Andrea Shirley underlined their class in defending their Cyclo Pro Fat Tracks Longmore Classic 50km titles on Sunday.
Joubert, 20, shaved almost 14 seconds off his time last year to cross the line in 2h 6min 33sec, while on the women’s side, Shirley 44, bettered her time last year by 13sec to finish in 2:41.45.
However, the race was far from easy, with Joubert being pushed all the way by Jason Meaton, who finished in a time of 2:06.58 as Steven Shirley (2:14.21) finished third.
On the women’s side, Shirley notched up a third consecutive Longmore classic title with a stellar ride that saw her finish over 20 minutes ahead of Melissa Swanepoel, second (3:05.55), and Salome Loots, third (3:07.41)
Both winners said they were elated to end the year on such a positive note.
Cape Town-based Joubert said: “It’s always nice to be racing in PE and racing on courses I grew up on, so for me this result is a good ending to what has already been a good year.”
Walmer resident Shirley said she was proud to secure a third title at the classic.
“A win is always good in that it motivates one for future races, but also where you are in terms of your training and goals,” she said.
She made special mention of her husband, Steven, who claimed the third spot in the men’s section.
Marcell Swarts, 13, took the 30km men’s title in a time of 1:36.07, ahead of Denis Stack (1:36.57) and Marno van der Berg (1:43.49).
In the women’s 30km, Ashleigh Mayhead took first place in 1:59.08, ahead of Bridget Koekemoer (2:08.52) and Candice Bezuidenhout (2:14.40).
In the men’s 15km, Caylem Essen took the win in 44.22, beating Keegan Lottering (44.24) and Jaden Carter (46.11) to the honours.
The women’s 15km was also a tight race, won by Dee Hayter in 52.07, with Lizet Kemp (53.20) and Kate Peskens (54.35) next.
Race director Julie Briggs said the new route had resulted in an increase of competitors for this year’s event, with more than 300 bikers entering across the various distances.
“Congratulations to Marco [Joubert] for taking the win again this year, and to Andrea [Shirley] for placing first lady three years in a row,” she said.