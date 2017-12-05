Fast winning times in mountain bike race

Ex-PE rider Joubert and Walmer’s Shirley take honours

Port Elizabeth mountain-bikers Marco Joubert and Andrea Shirley underlined their class in defending their Cyclo Pro Fat Tracks Longmore Classic 50km titles on Sunday.

Joubert, 20, shaved almost 14 seconds off his time last year to cross the line in 2h 6min 33sec, while on the women’s side, Shirley 44, bettered her time last year by 13sec to finish in 2:41.45.

However, the race was far from easy, with Joubert being pushed all the way by Jason Meaton, who finished in a time of 2:06.58 as Steven Shirley (2:14.21) finished third.

On the women’s side, Shirley notched up a third consecutive Longmore classic title with a stellar ride that saw her finish over 20 minutes ahead of Melissa Swanepoel, second (3:05.55), and Salome Loots, third (3:07.41)

Both winners said they were elated to end the year on such a positive note.

Cape Town-based Joubert said: “It’s always nice to be racing in PE and racing on courses I grew up on, so for me this result is a good ending to what has already been a good year.”

Walmer resident Shirley said she was proud to secure a third title at the classic.

“A win is always good in that it motivates one for future races, but also where you are in terms of your training and goals,” she said.