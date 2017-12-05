Chilli Boys out to settle things with Kaizer Chiefs
Chippa United will have a score to settle when they face Kaizer Chiefs in a highly anticipated Absa Premiership showdown at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow night (7.30pm).
The Chilli Boys are bursting with confidence after a fine performance in their goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns last week.
Vice-captain Sandile Zuke, who previously played for Kaizer Chiefs, is expected to make a welcome return to the starting lineup as the Bay team gun for the full three points.
“We are looking forward to playing this game and winning it,” Zuke said.
“Kaizer Chiefs provided a platform for me and has made me the player that I am today. I cannot take that for granted.
“It has always been interesting playing against them over the years.
“I always try to not be on the losing team when I go up against them.
“Preparations have been going really well in the buildup to this match.
“The team has been working really hard and the players are all in sync.
“We have been looking forward to playing Kaizer Chiefs because morale in the Chippa camp is high.
“It is all going to boil down to who needs it the most on the day.
“Chippa United have shown that they are more than capable of winning big games,” he said.
“We want to take the three points tomorrow and place ourselves in a good spot.”
Chippa United were exciting on attack in their last encounter with Sundowns.
“They held 55% of ball possession in the second half but were unable to convert their numerous chances on goal.
“We were able to hold our own against Sundowns and that should count for something,” Zuke said.
“We have been working on our mistakes. “That we were able to hold them in defence means that we are doing something right.
“We just have to keep on working on the good aspects of our game plan and keep adding more positives,” he said.
No-nonsense defender James Okwuosa, who has been in impeccable form in the last two games, said: “I can only attribute the good work we have been doing on the field to hard work and team effort.
“It has a lot to do with all 11 players putting their heads together on the pitch and having one common goal. We have been planning well. That is why we have been good as a team.
“There has been a lot of growth [in] the team since I started playing for it.
“Every season things change, but for us this one has been incredible.
“The coach’s ambition has helped the team a lot to achieve what it has.
“He brought about positive competition among the guys, and everyone is eager to get onto the pitch and play.”