Chilli Boys out to settle things with Kaizer Chiefs

Chippa United will have a score to settle when they face Kaizer Chiefs in a highly anticipated Absa Premiership showdown at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow night (7.30pm).

The Chilli Boys are bursting with confidence after a fine performance in their goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns last week.

Vice-captain Sandile Zuke, who previously played for Kaizer Chiefs, is expected to make a welcome return to the starting lineup as the Bay team gun for the full three points.

“We are looking forward to playing this game and winning it,” Zuke said.

“Kaizer Chiefs provided a platform for me and has made me the player that I am today. I cannot take that for granted.

“It has always been interesting playing against them over the years.

“I always try to not be on the losing team when I go up against them.

“Preparations have been going really well in the buildup to this match.

“The team has been working really hard and the players are all in sync.

“We have been looking forward to playing Kaizer Chiefs because morale in the Chippa camp is high.

“It is all going to boil down to who needs it the most on the day.

“Chippa United have shown that they are more than capable of winning big games,” he said.