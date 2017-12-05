Break for Kings before they fly off to Scotland

After suffering 10 consecutive defeats, the battle-weary Southern Kings players have been given a three-week break before their next match against Edinburgh in Scotland on January 5.

Kings coach Deon Davids said the team broke up after their clash with Edinburgh on Friday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth and would regroup on December 26 to start preparing for their trip to Scotland.

The break will give the Kings a much-needed breather and will allow players carrying bumps and bruises extra time to recover.

“The players will return on December 26 and we will start training on the 27th until December 31.

“They will be off on New Year’s Day and then we get on the plane for Scotland at 8am on January 2.

“It will be a challenging and hectic schedule, taking into account the travel,” Davids said. “We will be training here in the heat and we will face [below-zero] temperatures when we get off the plane in Scotland.”