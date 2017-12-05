Captain hits out at Mallett and Botha

Springbok stand-in captain Eben Etzebeth has fired a salvo at former players and coaches who have been critical of the team on their tour of Europe.

Responding to some of the criticism levelled at the team by Nick Mallett and Naas Botha following the narrow 24-22 loss to Wales at the weekend‚ the big lock said: “They don’t always know what they are talking about.

“I enjoy captaincy a lot and I don’t really remove myself from the game. “As far as I know I have always done what I am expected to do and being captain is a responsibility that I love.” Etzebeth also became the second senior Springbok player after Siya Kolisi to openly support embattled coach Allister Coetzee to continue coaching the team. “I have no say in [whether or not he stays], but if the decision was up to me I would keep him as a Springbok coach‚” Etzebeth said. “We had a few opportunities to win matches that we did not take. “In the four games [against Wales‚ Italy‚ France and Ireland]‚ we could have won [them all], but we will be looking to do better next year. “We are the guys who go into the field, not the coaches. We [will] have to do better next time.” The Boks beat France and Italy, but went down to Wales and Ireland. Meanwhile, a defiant Coetzee has come out with guns blazing and is unfazed by the mounting calls for his head. Just minutes after landing at the OR Tambo International Airport yesterday, Coetzee threw down the gauntlet to his employers and said it was business as usual as far as he was concerned. “I am going through the procedures of a review‚” he said. “I will never predict the future because I can’t. “But I will give my plan to SA Rugby and they can determine whether there is growth and whether we are heading in the right direction.”

Coetzee‚ who has overseen seven wins‚ two draws and four losses this season‚ insisted that the Boks had improved gradually this year and he was happy with what they have achieved. “I firmly believe that we are heading in the right direction‚” he said. “This team has improved from last year. “This team has had minimal injuries this season, which shows the hard work by the medical and conditioning staff. “This team can adapt to situations on the field. [Don’t] forget that this year we lost Warren Whiteley as our captain and Eben Etzebeth had to stand in. “There are leaders who have developed around Eben‚ like Siya Kolisi‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Francois Louw, and from that perspective we are also better off.” Coetzee has been accused of not playing enough black players‚ but he defended his team selections yesterday, insisting that he was not window- dressing.