Are you ready? We are only a few months away from the 2018 Herald Continental Corporate Challenge hitting Nelson Mandela Bay.

Whether you’re a trail master or a roadie we’ve got a route for you. Grab your cycling partner, pick your leg and sign up for the challenge.

23KM Road | 15KM MTB | 38KM Total | R190.00 per team | R280.00 with Race T-Shirts | Limited Entries, enter at www.heraldcycletour.co.za