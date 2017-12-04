Warriors snatch last-gasp victory
The Warriors breathed a smidgen of life into their Ram Slam T20 Challenge campaign when they edged the Dolphins by one run in a pulsating fixture at St George’s Park last night.
Defending 153 for eight after a hard-hit 59 from Christiaan Jonker, the Warriors bowlers survived some nervous moments to pull off only their second win of the campaign in eight matches.
The victory will come as a relief to the Warriors players and management as they now strive to win their remaining two games to have a slim chance of making the semifinals.
It was an afternoon of actionpacked cricket as Jonker produced an invaluable innings for the home team.
To add to the drama, Robbie Frylinck took a hat-trick in the Warriors’ innings.
And the experienced old head of Morne van Wyk (57) and some lusty blows from Frylinck (25 not out) and Sibonelo Makhanya (33) kept the Dolphins in the game until the last ball.
Andrew Birch needed to defend 17 in the last over and went for 15 as the Warriors sneaked home by the narrowest of margins.
Earlier, the Warriors’ innings got off to the worst possible start after winning the toss and choosing to bat.
The Dolphins opened the bowling with Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj and the move paid immediate dividends with Jon-Jon Smuts being bowled with the game’s first delivery.
They slipped even further into the mire at 25 for three in the sixth over as Colin Ingram and Yaseen Vallie succumbed to soft dismissals, both being simply caught by Dolphins captain Khaya Zondo.
Struggling to stay alive in the competition, the Warriors needed a hero and it was “The Finisher” Jonker who stepped into the breach with the assistance of Colin Ackermann.
The duo added 88 runs for the fourth wicket from only 53 deliveries.
Jonker displayed scant respect for national bowlers Imran Tahir and Andile Phehlukwayo, smashing them for 15 and 18 in back-to-back overs. He was out for 59 in the penultimate over off the bowling of Frylinck. He faced 36 balls and bludgeoned three fours and five sixes.
He was also the first victim of Frylinck’s hat-trick, with Sisanda Magala and Andrew Birch being the other two. It was only the third hat-trick in the history of the tournament, with Charl Langeveldt and Ethy Mbhalati bagging the other two. Frylinck finished with three for 15 in three overs.
Mthokozisi Shezi also picked up three wickets for the visitors including the scalp of Ackermann for 37.
In the first game of the day, the Titans survived a scare to their unbeaten record by edging the Knights by five wickets with one ball to spare.
Chasing 134 to win, Ferhaan Berhardien led the charge with a responsible, unbeaten 56 to see his team to their sixth victory of the competition.
David Miller made 43 for the Knights.