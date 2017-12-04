Warriors snatch last-gasp victory

The Warriors breathed a smidgen of life into their Ram Slam T20 Challenge campaign when they edged the Dolphins by one run in a pulsating fixture at St George’s Park last night.

Defending 153 for eight after a hard-hit 59 from Christiaan Jonker, the Warriors bowlers survived some nervous moments to pull off only their second win of the campaign in eight matches.

The victory will come as a relief to the Warriors players and management as they now strive to win their remaining two games to have a slim chance of making the semifinals.

It was an afternoon of actionpacked cricket as Jonker produced an invaluable innings for the home team.

To add to the drama, Robbie Frylinck took a hat-trick in the Warriors’ innings.

And the experienced old head of Morne van Wyk (57) and some lusty blows from Frylinck (25 not out) and Sibonelo Makhanya (33) kept the Dolphins in the game until the last ball.

Andrew Birch needed to defend 17 in the last over and went for 15 as the Warriors sneaked home by the narrowest of margins.

Earlier, the Warriors’ innings got off to the worst possible start after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

The Dolphins opened the bowling with Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj and the move paid immediate dividends with Jon-Jon Smuts being bowled with the game’s first delivery.