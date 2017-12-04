Van Rooyen retains her crown in PE

Melikhaya Kepe wins the men’s race in Bay’s annual marathon

Richards Bay athlete Melanie van Rooyen returned to the city on Saturday to successfully defend her Aspen Pharmacare PE City Marathon title, and bag the winner’s purse of R3 000.

Her time of 2:52:33 was nearly four minutes better than her time last year. Katy van Meter was second in 2:57:35. Melikhaya Kepe was the winner of the men’s race and the overall winner, finishing in 2:29:41.

Evergreen George Ntshiliza finished second, with Gift Chigomarawa third. Run in excellent conditions, the race, hosted by the Crusaders Athletic Club, was both a Prestige and Participation League event as well as an Eastern Province championship race, and attracted runners from across South Africa. Pharmaceutical giant Aspen has been sponsoring the event, which has been on the racing calendar for the past 30 years, for the past 11 years. “We were thrilled with the turnout, with a total of nearly 2 000 runners in the marathon and EMS [Emergency Medical Services] 10km race,” Crusaders chairman Shaun Roberts said. “Animal Welfare, Aurora Special Care Centre and the Algoa Bay Council for the Aged are the beneficiaries.

“We are grateful to all the athletes and companies who supported [the event].” In a race to the tape, Kabelo Melamu beat Andile Motwana by two seconds to win the EPA [Eastern Province Athletics] and EMS 10km race. Local roadrunning queen Ntombesinthu Mfunzi won the women’s category in 37:10. The leading results were: Aspen City Marathon Men: Melikhaya Kepe 2:29:41, George Ntshiliza 2:32:02, Gift Chigomarawa 2:33:00. Women: Melanie van Rooyen 2:52:33, Katy van Meter 2:57:35, Helen Ibbotson 3:07:04 EPA and EMS 10km Senior men: Kabelo Melamu 30:46, Andile Motwana 30:48, Amos Nyono 33:00 Senior women: Ntombesinthu Mfunzi 37:10, Ketveilae Sesing 37:49, Ndileka Mvakwendlu 41:03 Junior men: Xabiso Kose 34:37, Anele Voorma 35:03, Ayabonga Salil 41:54 Junior women: Xandiswa Shange 42:34, Vicky Oelofse 44:41