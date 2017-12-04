Seegers, Williams tired but delighted Bay 5150 winners
Exhausted triathletes Jeren Seegers and Shanae Williams wore broad but tired smiles as they claimed the Nelson Mandela Bay 5150 title in windy conditions on Sunday.
Johannesburg-based Seegers, 32, said he had achieved a goal when he crossed the line in a time of two hours, four minutes and 41 seconds.
He finished ahead of PE favourite Keegan Cooke (2:07.20) and Derron Thomson (2:10.59).
Speaking shortly after the race, Seegers said despite some sore legs, the win meant a lot to him.
“I hate getting beaten by youngsters,” he said jokingly. “I wanted to keep winning, I wanted to win twice, and it meant a lot to me to pick up the win.”
Despite tough conditions in the swim, the former Humewood resident said his desire to win another title pushed him to victory.
Exiting the water in second behind Cooke, Seegers said he enjoyed the bike ride and was motivated in the run by the massive Bay crowd to claim his second title in the city.
The win sees him achieve yet another goal as he continues his preparation for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in the Bay in September.
“It’s [the race] showing me that all three disciplines are at a really good level, and I’ve got a really good base to work from,” Seegers said.
He will compete in the South African championships and the Ironman 70.3 race in Durban next year, as well as a Two Oceans marathon.
Cape Town-based Williams ran the final few metres on the red carpet to rapturous cheers as she claimed a maiden Standard Bank Nelson Mandela Bay 5150 triumph.
The overcast morning conditions were no match for Williams as she powered to the top spot in a time of 2:23.07, with Antonelle Saporta (2:26.21) claiming another second position and Alexia Loizou (2:35.38) in third.
Competing in her first 5150 and under-23 race, Williams, 19, said the choppy sea conditions suited her, and it showed as she was the second lady out of the water.
“My strength is swimming, so the choppy water suited me just fine,” she said.
“The bike was hard as I wasn’t on a time trial bike and the run was a bit hard as I did not pace myself, but it’s a learning curve.”
Williams will focus primarily on the sprint and Olympic distances and is looking to make her mark on the International Triathlon Union circuit in the near future.
Meanwhile in the Standard Bank FUNTRI event, Vilem Horak, 16 was the first male in 1:12.27 and Ilze Wiliams (1:26.05) was the first woman. The overall team winner was Splitting Image in 1:25.38. More than 800 athletes contested both events.