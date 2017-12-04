Seegers, Williams tired but delighted Bay 5150 winners

Exhausted triathletes Jeren Seegers and Shanae Williams wore broad but tired smiles as they claimed the Nelson Mandela Bay 5150 title in windy conditions on Sunday.

Johannesburg-based Seegers, 32, said he had achieved a goal when he crossed the line in a time of two hours, four minutes and 41 seconds.

He finished ahead of PE favourite Keegan Cooke (2:07.20) and Derron Thomson (2:10.59).

Speaking shortly after the race, Seegers said despite some sore legs, the win meant a lot to him.

“I hate getting beaten by youngsters,” he said jokingly. “I wanted to keep winning, I wanted to win twice, and it meant a lot to me to pick up the win.”

Despite tough conditions in the swim, the former Humewood resident said his desire to win another title pushed him to victory.

Exiting the water in second behind Cooke, Seegers said he enjoyed the bike ride and was motivated in the run by the massive Bay crowd to claim his second title in the city.

The win sees him achieve yet another goal as he continues his preparation for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in the Bay in September.