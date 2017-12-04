Safa spent R10m to clear name with Fifa

SA body helped with probe into $10m sent to Caribbean

The South African Football Association (Safa) has revealed that it spent R10-million assisting football governing body Fifa in an investigation into a disputed $10-million (R137.4-million) that was wired to the Caribbean after SA’s successful bid to stage the 2010 World Cup.

Safa chief executive Dennis Mumble said he wrote a letter to Fifa last year offering assistance and the world football governing body happily accepted the help.

“It was in support of Fifa’s investigation because we were never accused of anything other than what was in the media and on social media‚” Mumble said.

“Fifa was looking into what was alleged by the Americans and by the Swiss authorities. But because the American investigation mentioned South Africans‚ we thought we also needed to clear the air.

“I wrote a letter to Fifa early last year and said we would support the investigation and I asked them to let us know how we could do that.

“Fifa took us up on that and they said ‘Thank you very much for your offer of support‚ we would like to know the following . . .’