Legend Cotto bows out with title loss

Puerto Rico’s Miguel Cotto goes out a warrior, but not a winner, after a unanimous 12-round decision defeat to Sadam Ali at the weekend – in a world title fight he vowed would be his last.

Before adoring fans at Madison Square Garden, Cotto, 37, just did not have enough against his opponent.

Ali, 29, seized the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) light-middleweight world title the Puerto Rican won with an undisputed decision over Japan’s Yoshihiro Kamegai in August.

After a back-and-forth battle that saw both fighters hurt, Ali got the nod from all three judges by scores of 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112.

Ali rocked Cotto with a right in the second, but the veteran held on and gained the upper hand in the middle rounds, doing damage with his left hook and catching Ali with a punishing right to the head in the sixth.

“I had him hurt here and there,” Ali said. “But I didn’t want to get over myself and get caught with a shot. He has tremendous power.”

Cotto continued to apply pressure in the seventh, but said “something happened” to his left biceps in the round.

“I don’t want to make excuses,” Cotto said. “Sadam won the fight.”

As the younger fighter’s speed and stamina began to tell, Cotto took some hard shots in the eighth. After a close ninth, Ali was in control in the 10th. “I knew I had to do something, or he would have dug in,” Ali said. “By the 11th round, I thought it was close.”