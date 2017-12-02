Tips from champ ahead of triathlon

In a bid to assist racers in bringing out their best on race day, Bay triathlete Kyle Buckingham has offered some tips for racers ahead of the Standard Bank 5150 African Triathlon Series tomorrow.

A multiple race winner and also an age group world record holder at the Ironman World Championships in Kona in 2013, Buckingham said the 5150 was the perfect race for first-timers to get a feel for the sport.

Among the most important aspects Buckingham mentioned was that athletes get adequate rest ahead of the race.

“Make sure everything you need to do is sorted out the day before to avoid running around on race day. Warm up, stay focused and make sure you are well nourished.

“Give your absolute everything, but leave something in the tank for the last 30 minutes of the race.”