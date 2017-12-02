Tips from champ ahead of triathlon
In a bid to assist racers in bringing out their best on race day, Bay triathlete Kyle Buckingham has offered some tips for racers ahead of the Standard Bank 5150 African Triathlon Series tomorrow.
A multiple race winner and also an age group world record holder at the Ironman World Championships in Kona in 2013, Buckingham said the 5150 was the perfect race for first-timers to get a feel for the sport.
Among the most important aspects Buckingham mentioned was that athletes get adequate rest ahead of the race.
“Make sure everything you need to do is sorted out the day before to avoid running around on race day. Warm up, stay focused and make sure you are well nourished.
“Give your absolute everything, but leave something in the tank for the last 30 minutes of the race.”
The main 5150 race kicks off from 8.10am at Kings Beach, while the FUNTRI gets under way at 7.30am, at the same start line.
Certain roads in Summerstrand along Marine Drive will be closed tomorrow, among these roads along Marine Drive/Admiralty Way to Schoenmakerskop which will have no vehicular access.
Roads between Driftsands Drive and Marine Drive/Admiralty Way will see half the road closed, with the sea-side lane being used for the bike portion of the race. Vehicles using side roads to access Marine Drive can only turn left towards the CBD, with the land-side lane being open to traffic.
Roads will open again by 12.30pm. Controlled crossover points will also be available at selected locations along the route.
Ironman communications officer Siya Ndzimande said the race had seen an increase in participants this year, with more than 650 participants across the 5150 and the FUNTRI events.