SA Rugby have scheduled two of the Springboks’ June tests next year against England at altitude in an effort to give the home team every chance of series victory.

The three tests will take place at Ellis Park in Johannesburg‚ the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein and Newlands in Cape Town on June 9‚ 16 and 23 respectively.

Under Eddie Jones England have become a formidable team‚ winning 22 of their 23 tests since the start of last year and risen to No 2 in the world rankings.

The Boks have gone the other way and before this weekend’s match against Wales, had dropped to No 5 in the world with 11 losses in 24 tests in the same period.

The Springboks are also likely to be under a new coach next June‚ with Coetzee expected to be axed after SA Rugby’s executive council meets on December 13‚ to end two years of under-performance by the national team.