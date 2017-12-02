So‚ it has come down to this. A depleted Wales and South Africa go into combat in the Principality Stadium for one last time this year‚ in a money-spinner outside the international window‚ well inside the South African summer.

Bok captain Eben Etzebeth admitted to being enthused by the calendar date when he emerged from his slumber yesterday.

“Everybody is happy. It’s the first of December. You must be happy if you’re a South African‚” he said.

Before he can get some sun on his back next week he acknowledged that the team needed “one last big effort”. For that he needs to rouse his troops one more time this year‚ and although it is an activity that doesn’t come naturally to him‚ he says it’s easy.

“I don’t think it is ever hard to motivate the guys to play for the Boks. There are some sore and stiff bodies‚” Etzebeth said.

“There are a few guys who had a higher workload over the year and rested a bit on Monday, but they were back on Tuesday.”

He had help in the motivational tallk yesterday. The injured Tendai Mtawarira handed out the team’s jerseys and the poignancy of a player with 98 caps handing out the jerseys at the end of a season in deeply uncertain times would not have been lost on his teammates.

You sense the Boks need to rise to a level higher than the occasion demands today.