Lessons to learn from PRO14

Southern Kings playmaker Kurt Coleman says European PRO14 rugby has a taught him to vary his game and adapt to life in a tough new league where the No 10 and forward packs have vital roles to play.

Coleman, a veteran of 41 matches for the Stormers and 64 games for Western Province, arrived in Port Elizabeth at the start of the season to add extra experience to the Kings lineup.

It was a homecoming for the Knysna-born Coleman, who attended Grey High and played for the EP Craven Week team before moving to Western Province. Coleman was in the Kings side that lost 57-10 to Scarlets in their first game of the season in Llanelli in Wales. However, he was injured in the Kings’ second game against Connacht, and made his comeback earlier this month when the Port Elizabeth side came close to toppling Ulster. “Everyone thinks there is a big difference between Super Rugby and PRO14. But there isn’t,” Coleman said. “I have been watching the international test matches being played in Europe and a lot of those players are from PRO14 and they are doing very well against the southern hemisphere. “What I did notice is that Super Rugby is a little bit quicker and maybe a little bit more skilful. But in terms of work rate and physicality it is right up there. “There is a huge work rate in the forwards. In PRO14 they rely on their forwards and their No 10 to dictate the play and that is where I have learned to vary my game a lot. “Even when I have not been playing I have been watching the games. That is one of the things that has stood out between the two competitions.” Coleman said the Kings head coach Deon Davids had given him at lot of freedom at No 10. “We get a lot of freedom, but we obviously get a framework or structure on how we want to play. In that framework you can express yourself. “I have noticed at the Kings that I take more of the pressure on myself. That is where I think I thrive, when I am leading and making the calls. That is when I feel the best rugby comes out.” The first half the season has been tough for the Kings, but Coleman feels the team is growing in confidence. “I think our counter attacking ability is one of our strengths, as well as our general play. Once the play goes past three or four phases, that is when we are at our most dangerous. “Also, when teams kick badly on us. That is when we can punish them the most.”

Coleman says the move to Port Elizabeth has given him the opportunity to make a fresh start. “I want to start enjoying my rugby again. I had a lot of frustrations at the Stormers for the past couple of years. Niggles and injuries kept me from playing. “My aim now is to be one of the top flyhalves in the PRO14 and then we see what happens from there. This a great competition. You get to see the world and there are different environments. “There is rain and snow in Europe, and you come back to south Africa and in Port Elizabeth the wind is pumping and it is sunny. “So it is a great way to test yourself as a player and not a lot of players will be able to experience that. It will make me a better player in the long run. I’m hoping that happens.” When Coleman encounters any problems with his game, one of the first people he turns to is his father, Stan. “My biggest role model is my dad. I go to him with everything, even my kicking. He says he was a 10 back in the day, so with everything I refer back to him. “My parents are still in Knysna and I went to boarding school at Grey High. Dad says he was a good player, but I never saw him play so I will have to take his word for it,” Coleman smiled. The 27-year-old says though he admires certain players he wants to be original in his style. “Internationally I look at all the top players, like Dan Carter and Jonny Wilkinson. I like to take a bit from everyone, but I don’t want to be like anyone. I try to incorporate their good points into my game, but stay as original as possible.” “The first round of the competition was tough, but we have taken a lot of lessons out of it and I think we will be OK in the second half of the season,” Coleman said. “I was in Cape Town for eight years and I had a great time there and made a lot of friends there. “But I felt sometimes that I was just like a backup flyhalf. “So I felt this move to the Kings was a new opportunity and I could start with a clean slate in a new competition.” “In Cape Town I always told myself that if you want be No 1, then you have to train like No 2. If you are No 1 you tend to slack off a lot more than the guy behind you. “The guy behind is always going to put you under pressure. That is something I have always taken with me throughout my career,” Coleman said.