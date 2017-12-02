Kings lose again

Bolstered by the return of their international stars, Edinburgh cruised to a 48-21 win over the Southern Kings thanks to three late tries from Sam Hidalgo-Clyne at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last night.

After suffering a heavy defeat against the Cheetahs last week, Edinburgh bounced back to end their South African mini-tour on a high note.

It was another frustrating night for the Kings, who remain winless and rooted to the bottom of the log after 10 outings in the European competition. The first half, which dished up four tries, ended with Edinburgh enjoying a slender 22-16 lead after the Kings recovered from being down 22-3 after 18 minutes. With light raining falling, the second half started out as a war of attrition, with both teams struggling to gain the ascendancy. After 20 minutes of play in the second period Edinburgh went over for the their fourth try of the evening via wing Dougie Fife. But it was one way traffic at the end as powerful Hidalgo-Clyne crossed for his hat-trick to ensure a convincing Edinburgh win. Edinburgh started the match at a hot pace and their relentless early pressure paid off when skipper Fraser McKenzie crashed over for his team’s first try after only three minutes. The Scottish side, eager to run at the ball at every opportunity, scored a second try in the fifth minute when Fijian loose forward Viliame Mata showed his pace to put his side 12-0 ahead. There was another setback for the Kings after nine minutes when their skipper Schalk Ferreira was yellow-carded by referee Stuart Berry for a dangerous tackle. Edinburgh flyhalf Jaco van der Walt made no mistake with the penalty and the visitors found themselves with a handy 15-0 lead after only 11 minutes.

After conceding two early tries, the Kings registered their first points when flyhalf Kurt Coleman kicked a much-needed penalty in the 11th minute. There was another try for the attack-minded Edinburgh outfit after 18 minutes when lock Grant Gilchrist crashed over after the visitors stretched the Kings defence. After being on the back foot, the Kings had their first try after a handling error by the Edinburgh backs. Kings centre Berton Klaasen kicked ahead and Harlon Klaasen grabbed the ball to race over for an opportunistic try. Coleman kicked the conversion and then added two penalties to reduce Edinburgh’s lead to 22-16 as the Kings fought their way back into the match. In their previous matches, against Ulster and Scarlets, the Kings came close to pulling off wins and this fuelled a new sense of optimism among home fans. The match attracted 3 600 supporters, who had come in the hope of watching the Kings break their PRO14 duck. However, hopes of a maiden Kings PRO14 win were extinguished by the well-drilled Scottish side, who withstood the Kings’ challenge. Edinburgh were clearly hurting after the Cheetahs defeat, and were out to make amends against a Kings team who have been struggling to make headway in the competition. It is back to the drawing board for the Kings, who only return to action on January 5 for the return match against Edinburgh in Scotland. Scorers: Southern Kings 21: Tries: Harlon Klaasen, Dries van Scalkwyk. Conversion: Kurt Coleman. Penalties: Coleman (3) Edinburgh 48: Tries: Fraser McKenzie, Viliame Mata, Grant Gilchrist, Dougie Fife, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (3). Conversions: Jaco van der Walt (2), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (3). Penalty: Jaco van der Walt