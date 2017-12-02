Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi says he has tweaked a few things since arriving at the club in September and the team remains a work in progress.

Moloi‚ who replaced Daniel “Dance” Malesela three games into the season‚ said he has put more emphasis on the defensive aspect and he is excited that players are beginning to understand his way of doing things.

“Chippa have been playing beautiful football but they never put effort in to defending and now we are getting that right‚” Moloi said at the launch yesterday of a New Year’s Cup for amateur teams to be held in Grahamstown from December 16 to 31‚ sponsored by Mercedes-Benz

“You must understand that Chippa used to be a ball-retaining team – retention of the ball was the most important thing for them. “They never applied the aspect of finishing the product they created and at the same time to defend well when they did not have the ball.”

Since arriving at Chippa‚ Moloi‚ who spent most of his career at Orlando Pirates as a player and assistant coach‚ is yet to lose a match in the league after nine matches following seven draws and two wins.

“When I arrived at the club‚ I told the players that you can’t leave your house unguarded and we had to improve our defensive work because we have the aspect of playing with the ball‚” he said.