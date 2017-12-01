Southern Kings face Scottish juggernaut
Edinburgh have been bolstered by the return of six Scottish internationals for their PRO14 match against the Southern Kings at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight.
Included in the Scottish side is powerful former Kings loose forward Cornell du Preez, who starred for the Port Elizabeth team in Super Rugby during 2013.
Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill, who was without the six when his team lost to the Cheetahs last week, welcomed their return from international duty.
In the backs, Phil Burleigh returns to partner James Johnstone in the centre after making his international debut off the bench in last Saturday’s record 53-24 win over Australia at Murrayfield.
Among the forwards, Simon Berghan links up with hooker Neil Cochrane and fellow international prop Rory Sutherland, who makes his first start of the season at loosehead.
Lock Grant Gilchrist also returns from Scotland duty, having come on as a replacement against the All Blacks and starting in the eight-try rout of Australia. He partners captain Fraser McKenzie.
Fijian international Viliame Mata keeps his place in the back row and is joined by the experienced duo of Jamie Ritchie and Du Preez, both of whom joined the squad in South Africa.
Cockerill said: “I’m delighted to have some of the Scotland guys come out and add to the squad.
“There’s obviously a good vibe around what they’ve achieved over the last few weeks, so you’d like to think that will have a ripple effect on what they do now they’re back with us.
“The Kings are a dangerous team. They have a lot of pace in their back three, are very lively at flyhalf, and as you would imagine, have a big forward pack.”
Meanwhile, Kings skipper Schalk Ferreira has called for one last push from the winless Kings.
The burly prop is demanding that his team leave everything out on the field tonight when they bid to snap a nine-match losing streak.
“We know there is a break after this game, so we can give everything on the pitch and have enough time to recover. This will be our last shot, so that adds excitement,” Ferreira said.
“The buildup has been good after the two games against Ulster and the Scarlets.
“Every time it feels like a step up and also a step closer. The hunger is there. There is no negativity in the team.”
Nine consecutive PRO14 defeats have left the Kings at the foot of the log, and they can expect another tough test against an Edinburgh side that have won five of their nine games.
So far the Kings have leaked 49 tries, and they are going to have to up their defensive game.
While the Kings’ tries-against record is the worst in the competition, they have been picking up their try-scoring tempo, which will have pleased coach Deon Davids.
The Kings scored five tries against Ulster and followed that up with a further four five-pointers against the Scarlets last week to emphasise just how dangerous they are with ball in hand.
After the Scarlets defeat, Davids urged his team to improve their defence against the Scotsmen.
Tonight’s teams:
Southern Kings: (Nos 15 to 9): Yaw Penxe, Michael Makase, Harlon Klaasen, Berton Klaasen, Anthonie Volmink, Kurt Coleman, Rudi van Rooyen. (Nos 1 to 8): Schalk Ferreira (capt), Stephan Coetzee, Rossouw de Klerk, Stephan Greef, Bobby de Wee, Andisa Ntsila, Martinus Burger, Ruaan Lerm.
Replacements: Alandre van Rooyen, Luvuyo Pupuma, Pieter Scholtz, Lubalalo Mtyanda, Dries van Schalkwyk, Godlen Masimla, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Jacques Nel.
Edinburgh: (Nos 15 to 9): Blair Kinghorn, Dougie Fife, James Johnstone, Phil Burleigh, Duhan van der Merwe, Jaco van der Walt, Nathan Fowles. (Nos 1 to 8): Rory Sutherland, Neil Cochrane, Simon Berghan, Fraser McKenzie (capt), Grant Gilchrist, Viliame Mata, Jamie Ritchie, Cornell du Preez. Replacements: (Nos 16 to 23).
Replacements: Cameron Fenton, Michele Rizzo, Murray McCallum, Ben Toolis, Luke Crosbie, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne Chris Dean, Glenn Bryce.. Referee: Stuart Berry. The match will be shown live on SS1 at 7:15pm.