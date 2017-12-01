Southern Kings face Scottish juggernaut

Edinburgh have been bolstered by the return of six Scottish internationals for their PRO14 match against the Southern Kings at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight.

Included in the Scottish side is powerful former Kings loose forward Cornell du Preez, who starred for the Port Elizabeth team in Super Rugby during 2013.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill, who was without the six when his team lost to the Cheetahs last week, welcomed their return from international duty.

In the backs, Phil Burleigh returns to partner James Johnstone in the centre after making his international debut off the bench in last Saturday’s record 53-24 win over Australia at Murrayfield.

Among the forwards, Simon Berghan links up with hooker Neil Cochrane and fellow international prop Rory Sutherland, who makes his first start of the season at loosehead.

Lock Grant Gilchrist also returns from Scotland duty, having come on as a replacement against the All Blacks and starting in the eight-try rout of Australia. He partners captain Fraser McKenzie.

Fijian international Viliame Mata keeps his place in the back row and is joined by the experienced duo of Jamie Ritchie and Du Preez, both of whom joined the squad in South Africa.

Cockerill said: “I’m delighted to have some of the Scotland guys come out and add to the squad.

“There’s obviously a good vibe around what they’ve achieved over the last few weeks, so you’d like to think that will have a ripple effect on what they do now they’re back with us.

“The Kings are a dangerous team. They have a lot of pace in their back three, are very lively at flyhalf, and as you would imagine, have a big forward pack.”