The rumour mill is in overdrive, but Allister Coetzee does not have time to dwell on the fact that tomorrow’s test against Wales may be his last in charge of the Springboks. He has a dragon to slay and there simply is not time to ponder such diversions‚ yet.

“If you want a good holiday‚ you must earn it‚” he said‚ sounding remarkably like one of his predecessors‚ Peter de Villiers.

“This week has been like any other test week. It’s about getting over challenges. You have to make sure preparations are in place.”

Part of the preparation is assembling a team that can beat Wales on home soil. The last two Bok teams failed.

Like Wales earlier in the day‚ Coetzee made five changes to his starting team yesterday.

Having made his debut off the bench last week‚ Warrick Gelant now finds himself in the starting lineup.

Gelant will be on the wing in the place of Courtnall Skosan, who drops from the match 23.

Loosehead Tendai Mtawarira has not recovered from a quad injury and his place goes to Steven Kitshoff.

In the back row, Dan du Preez comes in for Duane Vermeulen‚ while Siya Kolisi replaces Francois Louw.

It is Gelant’s elevation, however, that has Coetzee slightly giddy.

“I’m really excited to see him start. This is a great opportunity for Warrick. He has performed consistently.