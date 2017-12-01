Motor firm part of Cycle Tour again

Following a successful Herald Continental Cycle Tour this year, Eastern Cape Motors is looking forward to assisting again as the event’s official vehicle partner.

With Eastern Cape Motors providing transport for the tour, the organising crew and officials will be driven around in style.

It will assist with the lead and sweep vehicles, and transporting registration and sweep staff, the course coordinator, course marking, technical and media crew.

They will be driving around in some of Ford’s finest cars, which include Fiestas, the rugged Ranger, Everest, the trendy Tourneau Bus and probably some Figos, too.

Eastern Cape Motors has a long history of supporting key sporting events in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Port Elizabeth has been Ford Country since 1924, with the first assembly line in Africa producing the famous Model T Ford.

The Ford engine plant opened in Port Elizabeth in 1964 and currently produces engines for 148 countries.

“Both Ford and Eastern Cape Motors are extremely proud of our beautiful city, Port Elizabeth,” ECM dealer director Stephen Theodosiou said.

“We believe Port Elizabeth is the jewel of Southern Africa, which has so much to offer, both to its citizens and tourists.