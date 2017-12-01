Motor firm part of Cycle Tour again
Following a successful Herald Continental Cycle Tour this year, Eastern Cape Motors is looking forward to assisting again as the event’s official vehicle partner.
With Eastern Cape Motors providing transport for the tour, the organising crew and officials will be driven around in style.
It will assist with the lead and sweep vehicles, and transporting registration and sweep staff, the course coordinator, course marking, technical and media crew.
They will be driving around in some of Ford’s finest cars, which include Fiestas, the rugged Ranger, Everest, the trendy Tourneau Bus and probably some Figos, too.
Eastern Cape Motors has a long history of supporting key sporting events in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Port Elizabeth has been Ford Country since 1924, with the first assembly line in Africa producing the famous Model T Ford.
The Ford engine plant opened in Port Elizabeth in 1964 and currently produces engines for 148 countries.
“Both Ford and Eastern Cape Motors are extremely proud of our beautiful city, Port Elizabeth,” ECM dealer director Stephen Theodosiou said.
“We believe Port Elizabeth is the jewel of Southern Africa, which has so much to offer, both to its citizens and tourists.
“The tour is a world-class event which is available to all levels of cyclists across South Africa and beyond – from the pros to weekenders, on road to mountain bike and recently, the corporate teams.
“So being vehicle sponsors is not only a privilege, but our teams also have fun in assisting and participating,” he said.
“Ford has a fantastic range of really impressive vehicles across all segments of the market.
“Vehicles like the hugely successful Ford Ranger and the new Everest are ideally suited to cater for all people with outdoor aspirations. Eastern Cape Motors is really looking forward to a ‘funtastic’ 2018 Herald Continental Cycle Tour. Come and feel the energy!” Theodosiou said.
The mountain bike races take place on February 18 at the Addo Polo Club – the 80km Extreme starting at 6am, and the 60km Adventure at 6.15am. Riders for the Corporate Team Challenge will need to be at the start line at 7am on February 24 at Pollok Beach.
The 106km Classic on February 25 starts at 6am at Pollok Beach and the 55km Pursuit at 8am.
Race packs can be collected at Pollok Beach from 9am until 7pm on February 16, and on February 17 from 9am until 1pm.
And then on February 23 from 9am until 7pm and from 9am until 1pm on February 24.
Entries close on January 28 at midnight. Online entries only. No manual entries will be accepted.