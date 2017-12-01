Madibaz hoping to recapture surfing title

The Billabong Madibaz squad are banking on a team effort when they try to regain the overall title in the University Sport South Africa surfing competition, starting in Port Elizabeth today.

Not only will the Nelson Mandela University team be aiming for top honours after their victory in 2015, they will be doing so in Nelson Mandela Bay for the first time.

They will be up against four other universities over three days of competition – Stellenbosch, Cape Town, Rhodes and Varsity College.

Madibaz Surfing Club chairman Lee Allers, who is part of the squad, said they had lost some experienced surfers from last year’s lineup, but he was confident of their chances.

“We had an experienced team last year, but the conditions [at Victoria Bay] were very trying,” he said.

“The goal this year is to bring the team trophy back to Madibaz Surfing, and to get at least some of our surfers into the individual finals.”

Allers said only four members of last year’s squad were back this year.

The team seemed to be in transition, but he felt they had a fantastic allround squad more than capable of winning the overall event.

“The team members are extremely excited and pumped up to do well,” he said.