Coach has confidence in Elephants

The first weekend of the Premier Hockey League did not quite go to plan for Cheslyn Gie, but the Kilimanjaro Addo Elephants coach is confident they will get things back on track in Johannesburg tomorrow.

Last year’s finalists went down 4-0 in their opening match against Pro-Grip Drakensberg Dragons.

Then, in a repeat of last year’s final, they just fell short against Crossroads Maropeng Cavemen, losing 3-2 on Sunday.

To add to Gie’s worries, star national player Jonty Robinson injured his ankle in Sunday’s game and is in a race against time to be fit for this weekend.

Gie, of Nelson Mandela University, said: “We always expected it to be a tough start as we received two new marquee players in critical positions.

“It took the players a game to get used to each other and we definitely started to gel and play better as a team by the second match.

“I believe if we continue to improve, we will be a threat for any team in the coming weekends.

“We were able to learn from our mistakes and the improvement showed in our second match against the Cavemen.

“The team’s fighting spirit is still as strong as [last year] and this bodes well for the rest of the competition.”

Asked where the Elephants needed to improve, Gie said: “We will have to improve our penalty corner defence, ensure we make more connections on attack and convert the opportunities we create.

“We missed two tap-ins against the Cavemen while we were leading 2-1. Scoring those opportunities would have eased the pressure and tension.”

The team’s first clash this weekend will be against the SA U21 side, playing as iWYZE Golden Gate Gladiators.

“We had a great result against them [last year], so we are confident we can get a positive outcome,” Gie said.