Warriors succumb to Cobras’ batting
Half-centuries by Amla and Linde steer home side to win
Hashim Amla’s second 50 of the tournament, and 27th of his career, helped the Cape Cobras to a 10-run victory against the Warriors after choosing to bat first in their Ram Slam T20 Challenge match at Boland Park in Paarl last night.
The Cobras posted a total of 159/4 with the help of a superb half-century from pinch-hitter George Linde.
Amla continued his stellar form with a wristy, carefully crafted 52 from 36 deliveries, with three fours and a six, on a slow pitch which made for awkward stroke-play.
The Warriors finished on 149/8 in their reply, with Colin Ackermann (55) and Colin Ingram (38) doing their best to keep the visitors in the game.
The Cobras’ decision to drop under-performing opener Richard Levi and promote Temba Bavuma to open with Amla appeared to pay dividends, with an opening stand of 90 in 12 overs, before Amla edged seamer Sisanda Magala to Jon-Jon Smuts at slip.
Bavuma was far less efficient in the conditions, which included a bumpy and slow outfield due to the Cape drought, but nevertheless battled his way to 42 from as many balls, before chipping a return catch to captain Smuts.
The home side sprung a surprise on the opposition, and most supporters, by promoting left-arm spinner Linde to No 3.
He produced a muscular response, despite Andrew Birch claiming the scalps of JP Duminy (6) and Qaasim Adams (0) soon after his arrival.
Linde hammered a remarkable 52 not out from just 30 deliveries, with three fours and two sixes – a rare success for the often tempting gamble to throw a good tailend hitter up the order.
Rory Kleinveldt was outstanding for the Cobras with an eye-catching analysis of 4-0-16-1, while new ball partner Dane Paterson was similarly eye-catching with 3/25 from his four overs.
ý Last week, the rain seemed to be following the Dolphins around, but they seemed to have left that curse to the Titans.
Their Ram Slam T20 clash against the Highveld Lions was abandoned last night without a ball bowled, and the sides received two points.
On Friday, the Titans had their game against the Dolphins rained out after a late afternoon storm saturated the Willowmoore Park outfield in Benoni.
The Lions would have been the least happy side, as they needed to snap their two-match losing streak.