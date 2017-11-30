Warriors succumb to Cobras’ batting

Half-centuries by Amla and Linde steer home side to win

Hashim Amla’s second 50 of the tournament, and 27th of his career, helped the Cape Cobras to a 10-run victory against the Warriors after choosing to bat first in their Ram Slam T20 Challenge match at Boland Park in Paarl last night.

The Cobras posted a total of 159/4 with the help of a superb half-century from pinch-hitter George Linde.

Amla continued his stellar form with a wristy, carefully crafted 52 from 36 deliveries, with three fours and a six, on a slow pitch which made for awkward stroke-play.

The Warriors finished on 149/8 in their reply, with Colin Ackermann (55) and Colin Ingram (38) doing their best to keep the visitors in the game.

The Cobras’ decision to drop under-performing opener Richard Levi and promote Temba Bavuma to open with Amla appeared to pay dividends, with an opening stand of 90 in 12 overs, before Amla edged seamer Sisanda Magala to Jon-Jon Smuts at slip.

Bavuma was far less efficient in the conditions, which included a bumpy and slow outfield due to the Cape drought, but nevertheless battled his way to 42 from as many balls, before chipping a return catch to captain Smuts.

The home side sprung a surprise on the opposition, and most supporters, by promoting left-arm spinner Linde to No 3.