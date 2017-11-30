Plenty of changes in Kings lineup

Injuries have forced Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids to ring the changes ahead of his team’s PRO14 showdown against Edinburgh at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tomorrow night.

Flyhalf Kurt Coleman has been promoted from the bench to start in the place of Oliver Zono, who misses the clash because of a concussion.

Zono played an influential role against the Scarlets on Sunday, before he was forced to leave the field early in the second half.

In another change, centre Harlon Klaasen, after starting from the bench against the Scarlets, gets a chance to start in the place of Martin du Toit, who has a shoulder injury.

There are also doubts about the fitness of fullback Yaw Penxe and wing Anthonie Volmink, and a decision on whether they will be able to play will be made today.

After nine straight defeats, the Kings are desperate to register a maiden win in their last match of the year.

The Kings will next be in action on January 5, when they travel to play Edinburgh in the second round of the competition.

“There is a bit of concern around Yaw and Anthonie and they did not take contact in training on Wednesday [yesterday],” Davids said.

“They ran through the session and a decision will be made before the game regarding their fitness.

“If Penxe is not fit, then Masixole Banda will take his place.

“Alshaun Bock is also ready to take Volmink’s place. Our man-of-thematch against the Scarlets, Martin du Toit, is out with a shoulder injury, and Berton Klaasen shifts to No 12 and Harlon Klaasen comes in at No 13.”