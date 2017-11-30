PE sport legends honoured

“A lot of what is wrong in our societies is that our youth have the wrong role models, and we are trying to bring back the people who have left a legacy in their time to inspire our youth.”

The trust was “taking people, who played sport 20 to 30 years ago, who thought they meant nothing to their community, and we are now bringing them back into prominence,” he said.

Sauls said the organisation served as a window into the history of these sporting greats and what they did.

Since its inception in 2015, the trust has honoured upwards of 30 legends across various sporting codes.

“Our sole purpose was to honour those not previously recognised and acknowledged,” Legends trustee Graeme Sauls said.

The invitation-only event will take place at the City Hall from 6.30pm.

The organisation was formed to honour past sportsmen and women who contributed to a variety of sports, but whose achievements were never properly documented.

Fifteen sporting legends from the northern areas who have made a significant contribution to sport will be honoured at the Port Elizabeth Sports Legends Trust gala dinner on Saturday evening.

He said there had been significant change in the legends honoured because they now wanted to get more involved and this could result in bringing together communities and also sporting codes.

Sauls said the trust had been started by four men – himself, Devdas Govindjee, Paul Brooks and Richard Draai, and Fahme Abrahams had recently been named as a trustee.

Sauls said honoured legends received an award depicting the code they excelled in, as well as a symbolic clock and a small cash donation.

The clock was meant as a message to the legends that their legacy was timeless, both on and off the field, he said.

The trust is mostly self-funded, with donations also received from outside donors. He said the funds raised were used to host events, as well as towards the cash donations received by those honoured.

Talks about a book being published to document the lives and times of all legends who have been honoured are also under way, with the possibility of publication next year.

“A lot of the legends we have honoured played in the ’60s and ’70s, with some of them having passed on already, and in this way we are showing that their legacy will never die in our communities,” he said.

He said while their main focus area was the northern areas, there were also plans to expand the trust to collaborate with other legends societies within the city, with the aim of forming one society which catered for all the legends around the city.

He said there was no specific criterion for people to be nominated, adding that after receiving leads from members of the public, they would go out and interview the people before making presentations to the trustees.

Sauls said he had grown up with proper role models, and it had been the people whom he looked up to who had shaped him into the person he was today.

“We are trying to create role models for our youth, so they can be better people, because there are people out there who they can look up to. We are just bringing them to the fore.”