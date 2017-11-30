Fencers to compete in Gauteng champs
Port Elizabeth’s Jon-Paul Raper, Gareth Vorster and international student Oihan Caillaud will be flying the Eastern Province fencing flag high when they compete at the Gauteng Open Championships in Johannesburg at the weekend.
The best in the country will compete for national rankings – and the Bay trio will pull out all the stops as it is the last tournament of the year.
They will also be hoping to reach the top 20 in South Africa, while some will be gunning for the top 10.
Raper is the captain of the provincial fencing team to compete in the tournament on Saturday, while Vorster has also been chosen to compete in the Africa Modern Pentathlon Championships in Nigeria next year.
Vorster came third in the Triathle World Championships in Spain in September – and won the Laser run at the World Championships in Cape Town in October.
Raper and Vorster will use their national experience to try to dominate the national competition.
The team have been given a boost by experienced fencer Caillaud, from France, who has shared some of his experience.
“Caillaud is an international student from France and he is such an asset to our team,” provincial fencing chairwoman Jessica Raper said.
“He has many years of fencing behind him and is willing to share his skills with our development fencers here in the Bay,” she said.
Before Vorster competes in the Modern Pentathlon championships in Nigeria next year he will first leave for Dubai to compete in the MKFA International Epee Cup on December 16.
He will have an uphill battle as he will compete against the best in the world – but is confident, saying he is ready to do battle.
Meanwhile, looking to take the fencing fraternity by storm is Ambesa Mgijima, the coach and organiser of the new fencing club in Jeffreys Bay, which gathers at the JBay Academy.
It will be the first time in three years that Mgijima will be in competition, but it will prove vital for his career as he seeks to enhance his fencing technique.
Salmaan Schmidt, Sesethu Dawudi, Angelo Barkhuysen and Anoxolo Salaze will also compete in the senior men’s category.
Michaela Penkler, Isabella Finesone, Rachel Beukes and Isabella Archibald will take part in the women’s category.