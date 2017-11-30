Fencers to compete in Gauteng champs

Port Elizabeth’s Jon-Paul Raper, Gareth Vorster and international student Oihan Caillaud will be flying the Eastern Province fencing flag high when they compete at the Gauteng Open Championships in Johannesburg at the weekend.

The best in the country will compete for national rankings – and the Bay trio will pull out all the stops as it is the last tournament of the year.

They will also be hoping to reach the top 20 in South Africa, while some will be gunning for the top 10.

Raper is the captain of the provincial fencing team to compete in the tournament on Saturday, while Vorster has also been chosen to compete in the Africa Modern Pentathlon Championships in Nigeria next year.

Vorster came third in the Triathle World Championships in Spain in September – and won the Laser run at the World Championships in Cape Town in October.

Raper and Vorster will use their national experience to try to dominate the national competition.

The team have been given a boost by experienced fencer Caillaud, from France, who has shared some of his experience.