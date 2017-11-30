Had Allister Coetzee’s job security not been such an insecurity‚ the Springbok coach might have considered some bold selections for Saturday’s test against Wales at the Principality Stadium.

The test outside the international window has already diminished both teams’ call-up powers‚ thus robbing the fixture of a true sense of occasion.

Tests in early December should really be about last man standing and less about under-the-cosh coaches trying to avoid being the biggest loser.

Coetzee names his team today, and has vowed to field his best available side for the occasion in the hope of leaving a lingering memory as he heads into a much-anticipated review with his employers.

Should he hold onto his job, he may reflect on Saturday as an opportunity lost to build experience in his young squad.

With the Principality Stadium’s roof set to be closed and a dry surface thus guaranteed‚ the coach would have just cause to be bolder in his selections.

Earlier in the week, he talked up the virtues of fullback Warrick Gelant as an attacking three quarter.

The Bulls player‚ who made his test debut as a substitute on the wing against Italy‚ was electrifying in the Currie Cup.

He finished as the competition’s top scorer with 10 tries.

He may not yet possess the all-weather game that is demanded for long tours in these parts‚ but Gelant’s sense of space and timing are qualities that are hard to ignore on any surface.