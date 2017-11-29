Warriors must work hard today

One win in five is not how the Warriors’ blueprint would have read heading into the Ram Slam T20 Challenge a few weeks back.

Some tough opposition and disappointing batting here and there have contributed to the fact that they find themselves at the foot of the log standings halfway through the round-robin stage.

But it is not all doom and gloom for the Eastern Cape franchise as there is still more than enough time to resurrect their campaign.

With five matches remaining before the playoffs, and starting with the Cobras in Paarl tonight, the Warriors still have a maximum of 25 points to play for.

Three wins from those five matches will likely sneak them into the semifinals next month and from there it is a lottery as they will be only two wins away from collecting the trophy. If only it was as easy as that. What will give them confidence heading into tonight’s match in Paarl, however, is the fact they are coming off an impressive victory over the Highveld Lions in Cape Town on Sunday.

Colin Ingram produced a trademark 89 to help his team chase down 182 with an over to spare. It was a vintage performance from Jon-Jon Smuts’s trump card and one which his teammates will hope he reproduces for the remaining matches.

“We had a good win and I think we’re getting closer to playing really good cricket again,” Smuts said.