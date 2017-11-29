Warriors must work hard today
One win in five is not how the Warriors’ blueprint would have read heading into the Ram Slam T20 Challenge a few weeks back.
Some tough opposition and disappointing batting here and there have contributed to the fact that they find themselves at the foot of the log standings halfway through the round-robin stage.
But it is not all doom and gloom for the Eastern Cape franchise as there is still more than enough time to resurrect their campaign.
With five matches remaining before the playoffs, and starting with the Cobras in Paarl tonight, the Warriors still have a maximum of 25 points to play for.
Three wins from those five matches will likely sneak them into the semifinals next month and from there it is a lottery as they will be only two wins away from collecting the trophy. If only it was as easy as that. What will give them confidence heading into tonight’s match in Paarl, however, is the fact they are coming off an impressive victory over the Highveld Lions in Cape Town on Sunday.
Colin Ingram produced a trademark 89 to help his team chase down 182 with an over to spare. It was a vintage performance from Jon-Jon Smuts’s trump card and one which his teammates will hope he reproduces for the remaining matches.
“We had a good win and I think we’re getting closer to playing really good cricket again,” Smuts said.
“With the batting, we need a few more good starts and a few more of the batters to put their hands up.
“We had Colin [Ingram] in the last one and Christiaan [Jonker] played a very valuable knock as well. The bowlers have been fighting well and hopefully can continue that in the next few games.”
It has been a stuttering start for skipper Smuts and he admitted as much this week.
Having starred with both bat and ball in previous seasons, the past couple of weeks will have been frustrating for the Warriors captain. But he believes a big personal performance is imminent and he would love to contribute in a big way tonight.
The Cape Cobras have also found some form of late and they will be coming off two wins in a row over the Lions and the Knights.
Their coach, Ashwell Prince, will be pumped up to get one over his former franchise.
There is no doubt the Cobras have the bigger names within their squad. What with Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Richard Levi, Temba Bavuma, Vernon Philander and Rory Kleinveldt in their ranks, they will be hard to stop.
But Smuts says his team will not be taking a backward step as they strive for victory tonight. The Warriors squad: Colin Ackermann, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Colin Ingram, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lesiba Ngoepe, Anrich Nortje, Jerry Nqolo, Solo Nqweni, Jon-Jon Smuts (c), Kelly Smuts, Yaseen Vallie, Basheer Walters. Remaining Warriors fixtures: Tonight: 6pm, Cobras v Warriors (Paarl) Friday: 6pm, Titans v Warriors (Benoni) Sunday: 4pm, Warriors v Dolphins (PE) December 8: 6pm, Lions v Warriors (Potch) December 10: 2.30pm, Warriors v Cobras (EL).