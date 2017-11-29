Team want to finish tour on high note in Cardiff on Saturday, says Kolisi

With the whiff of potential change after the conclusion of this tour very much in the air‚ the Springboks are hoping to make a lingering impression against Wales on Saturday.

Siya Kolisi‚ having just returned from home to witness the birth of his second child‚ knows about rapidly changing environments. “We wanna finish strong‚” Kolisi said. “I think coach Franco [Smith] said it [yesterday]‚ this game will be remembered until we play again. “We will obviously give it everything we have this weekend.” Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot dismissed the notion that this match outside the international window and at the tail end of a long season did not stir as much as one that is in. “It is great to be in such a privileged environment‚” he said. “This is probably the best training facility and hotel on tour. “It’s pinch yourself time. This is a rugby city. You feel the vibe. “The people are very knowledgeable and they interact about the game. I have some good friends here. It’s awesome. “If you can’t enjoy this as a rugby player you’re in the wrong profession‚” Proudfoot said. Bar two soft moments early in the game against Italy‚ he declared himself happy with the forwards’ performance. This week‚ however‚ his team will be without the experience of Duane Vermeulen and Francois Louw‚ while prop Tendai Mtawarira’s participation is in doubt due to a quad injury. “Thomas du Toit has come in and he scrummed well.” “Trevor [Nyakane] packed down at loosehead and also scrummed well‚” Proudfoot said about the contingencies available to the coaches. Hooker Malcolm Marx has been declared fit and is likely to start‚ but there may be some concern over the fitness of Pieter-Steph du Toit.

The lock-cum-flank delivered a monumental performance in Padua‚ the effects of which have seen him heavily strapped this week. Should he also be unavailable it would decimate the Bok backrow that operated near full tilt in Italy. “Siya has different qualities to Flo [Louw]‚” Proudfoot said. “Siya’s job is to bring the special qualities that he has. Siya doesn’t play as close to the ball as Flo, but he carries a lot more. “He is a much more devastating hitter defensively. “I don’t want to pigeonhole a player – just because he has a certain number on his back he needs to play a certain way. “I’d rather Siya bring his special skills than try and play like Flo.” In the absence of Vermeulen and Louw‚ Proudfoot then ran the rules over some of the backrow options available to the team this weekend. “Last week’s match suited Flo and Duane. Uzair [Cassiem] is closer to Duane. “Uzair has impressed me with his physicality in contact. “He plays closer to ball but at the Cheetahs they use him wider. He’s also a good lineout exponent. “Dan [du Preez] is big boy with a big engine. He’s similar to Warren Whiteley.” That could be his way of saying the Boks may need speed against a Wales team he believes play a lot like New Zealand and Australia. “With the roof set to be closed at the Principality Stadium, the Boks can quite reasonably expect a quick-paced game.”