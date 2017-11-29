Kings should tighten up defence, says Scarlets coach
The Southern Kings must work on battening down their leaky defence if they want to secure a first PRO14 victory, Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac said.
In their past two matches, against Ulster and the Scarlets, the Kings have come tantalisingly close to victory, but have each time come off second best in high-scoring clashes.
On Friday, the Kings’ defence will face another stern test against an Edinburgh side who have won five of their opening nine games.
When the Kings faced the Scarlets on the opening day of the season in September, they crashed to a heavy 57-10 defeat in Llanelli.
In the return game in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, they pushed an under-strength Llanelli side all the way, before going down 34-30 after a dingdong battle.
“I have seen growth in the Kings side,” Pivac said.
“I thought they played well against Ulster and they took their opportunities very well.
“They did the same against us and, with a little bit of work on their defence, they [will] get that result they are looking for.
“That result will probably come sooner rather than later.
“We expected to face a spirited and attack-focused game from the Kings and they did not disappoint.
“They carved us up a few times with some excellent running and support play and their off-loading was really exceptional.
“We did not take care of the Kings’ support runners and they hurt us.”
The Scarlets brought a weakened team to South Africa because 15 of their senior players are on international duty.
They play the second game of their South African tour against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
“After falling 23-10 behind just after half time against the Kings we had to dig deep,” Pivac said.
“I was very pleased that, with so many players out, we could get a bonus-point win.
“It was the perfect result, but not the perfect performance.
“We knew it would be a tough game with so many of our players out, and facing Kings players we did not know.”
Like Pivac, Kings coach Deon Davids said he had seen growth in his team since their opening-day defeat by the Scarlets.
“Overall I can see the growth in the team from where we were,” Davids said.
“Martin du Toit at No 12 was good for us on attack, and Martinus Burger [No 7] made some good carries and played well.
“That’s what you want to see.
“Growth in your squad in the areas we want to improve on.
“As long as we can tick those boxes and make sure we are going in the right direction.
“If we focus too much on not getting a win up till now, I think our focus would be wrong.
“I think it will come as long as we keep on growing and working to get rid of the bad habits and replace them with good ones,” Davids said.
The Kings will name their team to face Edinburgh today.