Kings should tighten up defence, says Scarlets coach

The Southern Kings must work on battening down their leaky defence if they want to secure a first PRO14 victory, Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac said.

In their past two matches, against Ulster and the Scarlets, the Kings have come tantalisingly close to victory, but have each time come off second best in high-scoring clashes.

On Friday, the Kings’ defence will face another stern test against an Edinburgh side who have won five of their opening nine games.

When the Kings faced the Scarlets on the opening day of the season in September, they crashed to a heavy 57-10 defeat in Llanelli.

In the return game in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, they pushed an under-strength Llanelli side all the way, before going down 34-30 after a dingdong battle.

“I have seen growth in the Kings side,” Pivac said.

“I thought they played well against Ulster and they took their opportunities very well.

“They did the same against us and, with a little bit of work on their defence, they [will] get that result they are looking for.

“That result will probably come sooner rather than later.

“We expected to face a spirited and attack-focused game from the Kings and they did not disappoint.

“They carved us up a few times with some excellent running and support play and their off-loading was really exceptional.

“We did not take care of the Kings’ support runners and they hurt us.”

The Scarlets brought a weakened team to South Africa because 15 of their senior players are on international duty.