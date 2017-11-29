Injured Chippa goalie on the mend

Chippa United have added another patient to their ward of injured players after goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi incurred a neck injury in their Absa Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Akpeyi, 31, was stretchered off the field after coming off badly during a challenge for the ball in mid-air.

He received a knock to his neck during the set piece in the 62nd minute and was rushed off to hospital where he was examined and X-rayed.

The good news is that he could be fit for today’s PSL game against Kaizer Chiefs.

He has been in brilliant form for the Chilli Boys in the nine league games he has played so far this season, conceding only four goals while keeping five clean sheets.

Chippa United spokesman Luthando Zibeko said: “Daniel Akpeyi is recovering right now. “He has a soft injury to his neck. “He will be out of practice for the week [and] will be closely monitored by our medical staff.”

The Chilli Boys have been hit with a number of injuries this season, with Mark Mayambela, Katlego Mashego, Ayabulela Konqobe, Brighton Mhlongo, Mahlatse Makudubela and captain Diamond Thopola all missing from action for some time.