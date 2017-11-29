Injured Chippa goalie on the mend
Chippa United have added another patient to their ward of injured players after goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi incurred a neck injury in their Absa Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.
Akpeyi, 31, was stretchered off the field after coming off badly during a challenge for the ball in mid-air.
He received a knock to his neck during the set piece in the 62nd minute and was rushed off to hospital where he was examined and X-rayed.
The good news is that he could be fit for today’s PSL game against Kaizer Chiefs.
He has been in brilliant form for the Chilli Boys in the nine league games he has played so far this season, conceding only four goals while keeping five clean sheets.
Chippa United spokesman Luthando Zibeko said: “Daniel Akpeyi is recovering right now. “He has a soft injury to his neck. “He will be out of practice for the week [and] will be closely monitored by our medical staff.”
The Chilli Boys have been hit with a number of injuries this season, with Mark Mayambela, Katlego Mashego, Ayabulela Konqobe, Brighton Mhlongo, Mahlatse Makudubela and captain Diamond Thopola all missing from action for some time.
Sandile Zuke made his return from an ankle injury in the match against Free State Stars.
Coach Teboho Moloi is pleased with the return of vice-captain Zuke, who replaced Abel Mabaso in the second half against Free State Stars last week.
He was on the bench against Mamelodi Sundowns but has now made a full recovery.
Moloi said: “It was good to have Zuke back.”
Utility midfielder Mashego also made his return against Sundowns on Saturday after being out injured for a month.
Mayambela is set to return to the squad in two weeks and could make the starting lineup early next year.
“My hospital ward is slowly diminishing and I am just left with captain Thopola to get back,” Moloi said.
“In the next couple of weeks I am going to have a headache [not knowing] who to select for the squad – everyone will be back.”