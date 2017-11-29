Cooke out to unseat champion

Top Bay triathlete and Seegers will vie for Standard Bank title on Sunday

Nelson Mandela Bay triathlon champion Keegan Cooke will be gunning for the top of the podium when he tackles the Standard Bank 5150 African Triathlon Series at Kings Beach on Sunday.

Only days after defending his NMB triathlon title on Sunday, Cooke said he would be pushing hard to unseat NMB 5150 champion Jeren Seegers this weekend.

“I felt good throughout the race. I got into quite a good rhythm on the run, despite the tricky conditions. “I wanted to race hard to see where I am ahead of the [5150] and hopefully I can carry that form into this weekend,” he said of his championship win. Standing in his way will be Johannesburg based Seegers, who is looking to win back-to-back titles in the metro. Seegers said he was looking for a sub-two-hour time in the event this year. Seegers, formerly from the Bay, said he was aiming to improve all aspects of his race as he prepares for the Ironman world championships next year. “Every race will consist of specific goals I need to achieve to be in the best possible shape for the world champs,” he said. Cooke said he was expecting a tough race on Sunday, but he would race hard and try to claim the top spot in his home race. He will use the event as preparation for upcoming events, including the About IT Triathlon series next month, as well as doing as many elite races as he can in the lead-up to the ITU World Cup event in Cape Town next year. The Olympic-distance race, made up of a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run, will see triathletes do battle in what promises to be an action-packed day of racing on Sunday. Addo triathlete Louis de Villiers, who took third place at the NMB 5150 last year, is also using the event as a warm-up for the Ironman 70.3 event in East London in January.

De Villiers said despite limited resources and terrain on which to train, he had used what was available. “I do a lot of mountain biking and trail running, and also swim in dams instead of pools, so when summer comes I can do more swimming,” he said. Having already qualified for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in the Bay next year, De Villiers said he would be taking it slowly as he worked his way towards the September showpiece. For athletes wanting something a bit shorter, the Standard Bank FUNTRI will also be staged. Covering about half the distance of the 5150, the shortened race will see a 400m swim, a 20km bike ride and a 5km run, available for both team and individual entrants. Both races start and finish at Kings Beach, with the transition area at the Kings Beach parking lot. Ironman SA operations director Paul Wolff said the 5150 series and FUNTRI events were aimed at encouraging more athletes to join the sport. He said more than 600 competitors would be part of this year’s race festivities. “The top age group riders usually [take] about two hours – about two to three minutes behind the professionals’ time, so they are not far off,” Wolff said. He said the top three athletes in each age group would be rewarded at the end of Sunday’s event. From next year, he said, the three races in Bela Bela, Limpopo, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng and Nelson Mandela Bay would become a series, with an overall winner being crowned at the end of the Bay event.