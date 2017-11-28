Fun way to tour city’s beaches

Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay and tourists will soon be able to tour the city’s beaches on the back of fat-wheeled bicycles after the launch of Fat Attack beach tours at the weekend.

The beach ride, which was launched in conjunction with Red Cherry Adventures, offers the visitors a chance to explore beaches and remote locations on fat-wheeled bicycles.

With the city gearing up for a bumper summer season, both residents and visitors will be in search of activities and entertainment to stay occupied during the hot summer days.

Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism chief executive Mandlakazi Skefile said the beach tour was the first of many new activities to be launched in the Bay.

“The growth of tourism attractions increases the destination’s attractiveness which, in turn, increases the number of visitors to the Bay,” Skefile said.

She said if the tours proved popular with the public, they would run for the duration of the holiday period, with the option of being run again next year.

With the Bay being home to some of the most beautiful beaches, a fat bike with larger tyres is the ideal way to explore trails and coastal offerings.