Fun way to tour city’s beaches
Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay and tourists will soon be able to tour the city’s beaches on the back of fat-wheeled bicycles after the launch of Fat Attack beach tours at the weekend.
The beach ride, which was launched in conjunction with Red Cherry Adventures, offers the visitors a chance to explore beaches and remote locations on fat-wheeled bicycles.
With the city gearing up for a bumper summer season, both residents and visitors will be in search of activities and entertainment to stay occupied during the hot summer days.
Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism chief executive Mandlakazi Skefile said the beach tour was the first of many new activities to be launched in the Bay.
“The growth of tourism attractions increases the destination’s attractiveness which, in turn, increases the number of visitors to the Bay,” Skefile said.
She said if the tours proved popular with the public, they would run for the duration of the holiday period, with the option of being run again next year.
With the Bay being home to some of the most beautiful beaches, a fat bike with larger tyres is the ideal way to explore trails and coastal offerings.
Trails can last anywhere between two hours and three days, accommodating all skill and fitness levels.
Mike Glover, of Red Cherry Adventures, said the new offering would ensure that tourists were able to engage with inner city activities.
“This will expose them to the most beautiful beaches, with other options being lighthouse tours and historical meanders,” Glover said.
The tours can accommodate 50 people at any one time, making it ideal for team building exercises and big family celebrations.
Something Good roadhouse will be the start and end points for tours.
To book a ride in the Bay, holidaymakers can visit www.fatattack.co.za