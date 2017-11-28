Elementary errors proving costly for Kings – Davids

Southern Kings pivot Oliver Zono will miss Friday’s PRO14 match against Edinburgh after suffering a concussion against the Scarlets on Sunday.

Zono left the field at the start of the second half at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth after playing an influential role in the Kings building an early lead over the Welshmen.

Zono was replaced by Kurt Coleman, who is now expected to start against Edinburgh when the Kings bid to snap a nine-match losing streak.

Another Kings casualty in the game was Jurie van Vuuren, who suffered a broken nose, and it is unsure whether he will be able to take his place in the team to face Edinburgh.

After the Scarlets game, Kings head coach Deon Davids said discipline and conceding soft penalties were proving costly for his team.

A concerned Davids was talking after his team were edged 34-30 by champions the Scarlets in a close contest.

“One aspect we must improve on is our discipline,” Davids said.

“On occasions, we too easily concede penalties for something like a high tackle, not rolling away after a tackle or errors at the breakdown.

“We must rid our game of those small, elementary mistakes that allow the opposition to easily get out of their own half and create set pieces in our half.

“That allows the opposition to create chances and register points. Those are areas where the young men are learning lessons.

“If we can eliminate this, we will be in a better position.”

Davids said his team would not have much time to find solutions before they face Edinburgh.