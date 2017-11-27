Schoeman in charge on scenic race

Gauteng’s Thando Zothe and Port Elizabeth’s Anriette Schoeman took the men’s and women’s honours in the gruelling Tour the Eastern Cape road cycle race from Butterworth to East London at the weekend.

Zothe, of team Randwater Transnet, nabbed the first place in two hours, 45 minutes and 11 seconds, while Thulasizwe Mxenge came second and Luthando Kaka third.

Schoeman ended in 3:01:49 as the first woman, with Cindy Schwults second and Siska van der Bijl third.

The women started the 104km cycle race with the men in the open licensed group, on a sunny and windless morning in Butterworth.

The route – through the Kei Cuttings and over the Kei River Pass to East London – is scenic but tough. Africa Silks Bestmed’s Schoeman, Van der Bijl (Afrimat) and Schwulst (Motion) were the only women who were able to stay with the leaders.

Randwater’s Zothe, Mxenge and Kaka mounted a strong attack on a steep climb 12km outside Butterworth – and the leading bunch were then split up into two groups.