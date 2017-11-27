Ingram blasts Warriors to win over Lions

Colin Ingram produced the innings of the tournament so far to lead the Warriors to a stunning, four-wicket victory against the Lions in their Ram Slam T20 Challenge match at Newlands yesterday.

Chasing a Newlands record of 183 for victory, Ingram ignored the loss of two early wickets and blasted his way to a brilliant 89 from just 48 balls with five fours and seven sixes, to lead his team to within 19 runs of victory when Kagiso Rabada had him caught down the leg side.

But Jerry Nqolo (12 not out from six balls) and Lesiba Ngoepe, with a timely six in his 10 from six deliveries, got the job done with a full over to spare.

Ingram was helped earlier by Christiaan Jonker, who made an excellent 39 from 28 balls to put the run chase back on track.

Only Rabada (4-0-25-3) bowled with the discipline required to defend 182, although it was his drop at mid-on with Ingram on 18 that probably did the most to shape the course of the match.

Another key moment was Marques Ackerman’s “catch” with Ingram on 57.

The fielder pushed the boundary rope at deep cover with his foot but stepped back inside the field of play to hold a stunning catch – he flipped the ball back into the field of play as he overbalanced before stepping back to grab it again.

Although the catch was “clean” the third umpire correctly called it “six” rather than “out” because the rope had been moved from its original position.