Chippa hailed by Mosimane

Coach of mighty Mamelodi Sundowns sings praises of Chilli Boys’ defence and mentor

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane was full of praise for Chippa United after the teams played to a goalless Absa Premiership draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The former African Champions needed to be at their best, with the Chilli Boys producing enterprising, attractive play.

When on the attack, Mamelodi Sundowns were thwarted by some solid defensive work.

“We could have had a better outcome, but Chippa were well prepared,” Mosimane said.

“It was not easy at all, because Chippa United kept pushing from the onset of the game.

“We gave it our all, but could not break their defence.”

“We had a game on Tuesday last week, and some of the guys didn’t have the legs for a good performance – hence us having had to replace Khama Billiat in the second half.

“We brought on three attackers because we really wanted a win,

“I think that they are the only team in the country that I can rate among the best teams in the continent.

“It is evident that playing with other African sides has helped them grow – and mature.

“Had we had the same amount of experience that Sundowns

has, we would STANDINGS have surely buried all the chances we had.”

Chippa United have two more home games before the Christmas break.