Chippa hailed by Mosimane
Coach of mighty Mamelodi Sundowns sings praises of Chilli Boys’ defence and mentor
Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane was full of praise for Chippa United after the teams played to a goalless Absa Premiership draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
The former African Champions needed to be at their best, with the Chilli Boys producing enterprising, attractive play.
When on the attack, Mamelodi Sundowns were thwarted by some solid defensive work.
“We could have had a better outcome, but Chippa were well prepared,” Mosimane said.
“It was not easy at all, because Chippa United kept pushing from the onset of the game.
“We gave it our all, but could not break their defence.”
“We had a game on Tuesday last week, and some of the guys didn’t have the legs for a good performance – hence us having had to replace Khama Billiat in the second half.
“We brought on three attackers because we really wanted a win,
“I think that they are the only team in the country that I can rate among the best teams in the continent.
“It is evident that playing with other African sides has helped them grow – and mature.
“Had we had the same amount of experience that Sundowns
has, we would STANDINGS have surely buried all the chances we had.”
Chippa United have two more home games before the Christmas break.
Moloi said he was targeting to be in the top three teams on the Absa PSL log.
“If I had a magic wand, I would have liked to win against Sundowns and win in our next game against Kaizer Chiefs as well and end up in the third position for the first half of the domestic season,” he said.
“Unfortunately, we have to prepare for a game at a time. I look at my opponents as they come.
“Targets are merely there to set goals for ourselves, but if we do not achieve those targets we end up the team under pressure in the end – which is something we do not want to do.” but Chippa United had locked all avenues. Chippa fought a good fight – they held their ground,” he said.
“I think Chippa coach Teboho Moloi is doing a good job and this is his time to shine.”
Mosimane said his team were starting to feel the pressure of having to push for the No 1 spot on the Premier Soccer League log.
Moloi said Chippa United would be looking to carry forward the good rhythm when they host Kaizer Chiefs on December 12.
Despite a number of missed chances, the Port Elizabeth charges were good value for money.
“It was a great spectacle,” Moloi said. “I am happy that my boys could match the level of skill Sundowns has.
“If this is the way we are going to perform going forward, then teams will come here and go home with nothing.
“I am OK with a point this time round, even though I would have liked to walk away with three points against a big team.
“Sundowns played a totally different game from the Telkom Knockout match,” Moloi said.