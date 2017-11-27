Brave Kings so close to beating champs

The Scarlets just manage to hold on to deny home side maiden win

PRO14 champions the Scarlets were made to sweat before they were able to pip a spirited Southern Kings side 34-30 in a thrill-a-minute showdown at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

The loss piled on more misery for the gutsy Kings, who remain winless and rooted to the bottom of the log after nine outings in the competition.

The Scarlets, who finished strongly, scored four sparkling tries to secure the hard-fought win in the first game of their two-match South African safari.

Despite missing several players on international duty, the Scarlets had just enough gas in the tank to subdue the home team, who fought for the elusive win right up until the final whistle.

The Scarlets, the champions of the European competition, have now won eight of their opening nine matches.

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium’s first Sunday PRO14 rugby match attracted a crowd of 3 619.

After leading 16-10 at the break, the Kings made a perfect start to the second half when centre Martin du Toit danced his way through the Scarlets’ defence to score his team’s third try.

This sparked a fightback by the Welshmen, who crossed over for their third try when Ioan Nicholas dotted down in the corner after 51 minutes

Scarlets flyhalf Daniel Jones slotted a difficult conversion, which left the Kings hanging on to a narrow 23-17 lead.

Using their forward power, Scarlets prop Werner Kruger powered his way over the line as the Welsh fought their way back into the game.