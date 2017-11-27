Brave Kings so close to beating champs
The Scarlets just manage to hold on to deny home side maiden win
PRO14 champions the Scarlets were made to sweat before they were able to pip a spirited Southern Kings side 34-30 in a thrill-a-minute showdown at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth yesterday.
The loss piled on more misery for the gutsy Kings, who remain winless and rooted to the bottom of the log after nine outings in the competition.
The Scarlets, who finished strongly, scored four sparkling tries to secure the hard-fought win in the first game of their two-match South African safari.
Despite missing several players on international duty, the Scarlets had just enough gas in the tank to subdue the home team, who fought for the elusive win right up until the final whistle.
The Scarlets, the champions of the European competition, have now won eight of their opening nine matches.
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium’s first Sunday PRO14 rugby match attracted a crowd of 3 619.
After leading 16-10 at the break, the Kings made a perfect start to the second half when centre Martin du Toit danced his way through the Scarlets’ defence to score his team’s third try.
This sparked a fightback by the Welshmen, who crossed over for their third try when Ioan Nicholas dotted down in the corner after 51 minutes
Scarlets flyhalf Daniel Jones slotted a difficult conversion, which left the Kings hanging on to a narrow 23-17 lead.
Using their forward power, Scarlets prop Werner Kruger powered his way over the line as the Welsh fought their way back into the game.
The trusty boot of Jones succeeded with the conversion to leave the Scarlets 24-23 ahead after 57 minutes.
In what was a ding-dong affair, the Kings regained the lead in the 65th minute when Harlon Klaasen was on hand to dot down after a kick from centre Berton Klaasen.
Kurt Coleman nailed the conversion to put the Kings 30-27 ahead.
The Scarlets, however, refused to lie down and were back in the lead when Jones scored his team’s fourth try of the afternoon. The match started at a frantic pace, with both teams keen to spread the ball wide as they sought to gain an early advantage.
Showing plenty of enterprise with ball in hand, the Scarlets were first to score when loose forward Tadhg Beirbe dived over to put his side 5-0 ahead after five minutes.
The Kings struck back four minutes later when wing Michael Makase latched on to a pinpoint cross kick from flyhalf Oliver Zono to score his team’s first try. Zono missed the conversion to leave the Scarlets 7-5 ahead.
Six minutes later, the Kings carved open the Scarlets’ defence again when speedy Yaw Penxe latched on to a kick ahead to dot down. That left the Kings with a 10-7 lead after 16 minutes.
Zono then slotted a penalty to stretch the Kings’ lead to 13-10 after 25 minutes as the Kings fought back after conceding the early try.
The Scarlets then hit back with a penalty via Jones.
On the stroke of half time, the coolheaded Zono struck his second penalty to give the Kings some reward for their territorial advantage. Scorers: Southern Kings 30: Tries: Michael Makase, Yaw Penxe, Martin du Toit, Harlon Klaasen. Conversions: Oliver Zono (1), Kurt Coleman (1). Penalties: Oliver Zono (2) Scarlets 34: Tries: Tadhg Beirbe, Ioan Nicholas, Werner Kruger, Daniel Jones. Conversions: Daniel Jones (4). Penalties: Daniel Jones (2)