Sky no limit as Bay racer attains goal
‘It feels like a dream,’ says Tracey Campbell about her winning time in gruelling SkyRun
Port Elizabeth adventure racer Tracey Campbell believes she is ready for the next challenge after conquering the gruelling SkyRun 100 at the second time of asking.
Campbell 36, completed the epic race in a time of 19 hours: 26 minutes and 58 seconds last Sunday, thus achieving a goal she had set herself shortly after completing her first SkyRun 100 a year ago.
Speaking to the Weekend Post earlier this week, Campbell said she could not believe that she managed to pick up the win.
“It feels as if I am still going to wake up from the dream; it is just so surreal that I actually won it,” she added.
Competing in the ladies open category, Campbell finished last year’s edition in roughly 23 hours. She made it her objective to complete the race in a sub-20hour time this year, and if it came with a podium place, it would be a bonus, she said.
“My main sport is adventure racing, where we do distances of 500km to 700km of paddling, running and mountain biking with minimal sleep and all self-supported,” she explained.
The race begins In Lady Grey, with runners and adventure seekers choosing from three distances, including the 42km SkyRun Marathon, the SkyRun 65 and the main attraction, the SkyRun 100, a monstrous trek through the picturesque Witteberg Mountain passes to the finish line at the Wartrail Country Club.
Held annually in November, the race is unique in that it is a self- supported race in which athletes must navigate between check points along the route.
Campbell said she had never been sporty in her school days.
“I started trail running about six year ago, and after winning my first stage race, The Wildcoast Wild Run in 2012, I realised I could be quite competitive at this sport,” she added.
Shortly after that first race win, she was approached by hiking boot manufacturer Merrell to be her sponsor and it subsequently resulted in her being able to participate in a number of races carrying the brand’s name.
“The SkyRun is a self-navigated route with no markings, making it tougher as you have to concentrate on where you are going and be able to follow a GPS,” Campbell said.
She hailed the support of her training group, her coach Sally Waterworth and husband Bruce 30, for helping her to achieve her goals and dreams.
“Adventure racing and ultra-distance running is a very selfish sport because you spend a lot of time away from your family, training and racing. Not having the support from family and friends would make doing this a lot harder,” Campbell added.
She is already looking ahead to next year, with a few races in mind. These include the War Trail Challenge, a non-stop 60km run, 150km mountain bike and a 65km paddle in March.
She will use the first half of the year to do base miles for the ultimate in adventure racing, the Expedition Africa 500km in May. She also intends doing a few 100km races.