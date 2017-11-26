Sky no limit as Bay racer attains goal

‘It feels like a dream,’ says Tracey Campbell about her winning time in gruelling SkyRun

Port Elizabeth adventure racer Tracey Campbell believes she is ready for the next challenge after conquering the gruelling SkyRun 100 at the second time of asking.

Campbell 36, completed the epic race in a time of 19 hours: 26 minutes and 58 seconds last Sunday, thus achieving a goal she had set herself shortly after completing her first SkyRun 100 a year ago.

Speaking to the Weekend Post earlier this week, Campbell said she could not believe that she managed to pick up the win.

“It feels as if I am still going to wake up from the dream; it is just so surreal that I actually won it,” she added.

Competing in the ladies open category, Campbell finished last year’s edition in roughly 23 hours. She made it her objective to complete the race in a sub-20hour time this year, and if it came with a podium place, it would be a bonus, she said.

“My main sport is adventure racing, where we do distances of 500km to 700km of paddling, running and mountain biking with minimal sleep and all self-supported,” she explained.

The race begins In Lady Grey, with runners and adventure seekers choosing from three distances, including the 42km SkyRun Marathon, the SkyRun 65 and the main attraction, the SkyRun 100, a monstrous trek through the picturesque Witteberg Mountain passes to the finish line at the Wartrail Country Club.

Held annually in November, the race is unique in that it is a self- supported race in which athletes must navigate between check points along the route.