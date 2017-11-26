Compelling read by Mike Procter

A glittering career cut short by test ban caused by South Africa’s apartheid policy

On the field superstar allrounder Mike Procter never pulled any punches, and this same buccaneering spirit shines through on every page of his new autobiography Caught in the Middle.

Procter was a one-of-a-kind cricketer who was worth his place in any team as bowler, batsman or fielder and ranks among the greatest allrounders the game has seen.

Like the other South African cricketing giants of his era, Barry Richards and Graeme Pollock, Procter’s international career was cut short by his country’s exclusion from test cricket because of apartheid.

Procter, and co-author Lungani Zama, take readers behind the scenes in this compelling read which lifts the lid on some of cricket’s most hotly-debated issues.

In seven tests against Australia before the ban, Procter gave the cricketing world a brief taste of what he was capable of.

He took 41 wickets at the low average of 15.02 to show he was totally at home in the international arena. One can only imagine how big Procter’s wicket haul would have been if he had played 50 or even 100 test matches.

Procter, of course, was no slouch with the bat and he equalled the record of Don Bradman and CB Fry by scoring centuries in six consecutive innings for then-Rhodesia.

Procter also talks about challenges on and off the field, including a costly failed business venture and his time as the Proteas coach.

Later Procter became a respected international match referee.

Cricket fans will be interested to read of an incident when captain Lorrie Wilmot led his EP team off the field against Rhodesia during the 1971-72 season.

“It was a tense affair and it came down to EP setting us a target of around 324 in the last four-and-a-half hours of play,” Procter recalled.

“That roughly translated to about 70 overs, with a run rate heading towards five an over. Those kinds of numbers were unheard of in those days, but we decided to have a dip anyway.”

In one of the most dramatic finishes, Rhodesia were left needing six runs from what they believed was the last of the 20 overs that needed to be bowled in the last hour.

Adding extra drama to the occasion was that Rhodesia were in line to win the Currie Cup A division if they won the match.

It was at this stage that EP walked off the field, believing they had bowled the 20 overs required in the last hour.