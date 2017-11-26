Compelling read by Mike Procter
A glittering career cut short by test ban caused by South Africa’s apartheid policy
On the field superstar allrounder Mike Procter never pulled any punches, and this same buccaneering spirit shines through on every page of his new autobiography Caught in the Middle.
Procter was a one-of-a-kind cricketer who was worth his place in any team as bowler, batsman or fielder and ranks among the greatest allrounders the game has seen.
Like the other South African cricketing giants of his era, Barry Richards and Graeme Pollock, Procter’s international career was cut short by his country’s exclusion from test cricket because of apartheid.
Procter, and co-author Lungani Zama, take readers behind the scenes in this compelling read which lifts the lid on some of cricket’s most hotly-debated issues.
In seven tests against Australia before the ban, Procter gave the cricketing world a brief taste of what he was capable of.
He took 41 wickets at the low average of 15.02 to show he was totally at home in the international arena. One can only imagine how big Procter’s wicket haul would have been if he had played 50 or even 100 test matches.
Procter, of course, was no slouch with the bat and he equalled the record of Don Bradman and CB Fry by scoring centuries in six consecutive innings for then-Rhodesia.
Procter also talks about challenges on and off the field, including a costly failed business venture and his time as the Proteas coach.
Later Procter became a respected international match referee.
Cricket fans will be interested to read of an incident when captain Lorrie Wilmot led his EP team off the field against Rhodesia during the 1971-72 season.
“It was a tense affair and it came down to EP setting us a target of around 324 in the last four-and-a-half hours of play,” Procter recalled.
“That roughly translated to about 70 overs, with a run rate heading towards five an over. Those kinds of numbers were unheard of in those days, but we decided to have a dip anyway.”
In one of the most dramatic finishes, Rhodesia were left needing six runs from what they believed was the last of the 20 overs that needed to be bowled in the last hour.
Adding extra drama to the occasion was that Rhodesia were in line to win the Currie Cup A division if they won the match.
It was at this stage that EP walked off the field, believing they had bowled the 20 overs required in the last hour.
“Eastern Province were adamant that they had already bowled the 20 overs,” Procter said.
“I felt that it wasn’t for them to make such a call. The umpires were the laws after all.
“As far as we were concerned, a team that walked off the field before the umpires had called time were forfeiting the game, which meant that we had to be awarded the game. “At the end of the season, the whole matter was reviewed. Both teams had to submit a report to the South African Cricket Union. They, in their wisdom, decided to overrule the umpires, concluding the match was in fact a draw.”
Another chapter deals with the decision to leave Jimmy Cook and Clive Rice out of the South African World Cup team in 1992 when EP’s Peter van der Merwe was chairman of selectors and Geoff Dakin served as president and Procter was the coach.
“With both men being from the same part of the world, it meant that they were naturally quite close to Kepler Wessels,” Procter writes.
“Between the two of them, they had an idea of what kind of team we should take to Australia. Kepler had played there, and even earned a baggy green, so he knew what he was talking about.
“I really wanted Clive Rice and Jimmy Cook to come to the World Cup, alongside Peter Kirsten. Those were my most pressing thoughts, and I tried to raise them at the first meeting we had as selection panel.
“By virtue of being captain, Kepler was also part of that discussion. Try as I might I could not get them to back all three of our senior batsmen. They had it in their minds to move forward, and they did not want to take Clive and Jimmy with them.
“They said Peter Kirsten was an option, but the entire matter was very strained. I felt like a visitor, and I told Ali Bacher I didn’t see the point of travelling all the way to Port Elizabeth for meetings when things were already decided.”
The paths of Procter and fellow Natalian Barry Richards have been linked since their school days, and it is hardly surprising that Richards is the first name on the list of his best all-time team.
“Barry Richards is arguably the most technically correct in the history of the game. He was a player with an appetite for very big scores, and he often got his runs at a very rapid rate.
“Barry’s urgency at the crease allowed the bowlers ample time to bowl the opposition out.”
Procter’s team, from players he has seen, is: Barry Richards, Eddie Barlow, Viv Richards, Graeme Pollock, Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis, Garry Sobers (capt), Denis Lindsay, Shane Warne, Dennis Lillee, Michael Holding. 12th man: Colin Bland/Jonty Rhodes.
Caught in the Middle costs R240.