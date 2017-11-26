Allister Coetzee didn’t talk about his future following his team’s 35-6 beating of Italy at the Stadio Euganeo.

The Springbok coach didn’t need to.

His team did the talking on his behalf as they replicated training field routines and blackboard battle plans against a team that was responsible for their nadir last year.

After a match which was played in atrocious conditions Coetzee was happy and a little relieved.

He lauded the effort of his forwards.

“It was one of the best forward performances of the Springbok pack‚ in tough conditions‚” he said.

He was particularly chuffed that his players responded to what they were exposed to in the build-up.

“What is pleasing is when you work hard off the field and it translates into the match.

“Our leadership was excellent.

“They had patience in our plan‚” said the coach.

Bongi Mbonambi‚ who had to fill the boots of Malcolm Marx at hooker‚ did so with aplomb.

He too saw the fruits of their training field labour coming together.

“It was everything we trained in the week‚” Mbonambi said.

“We didn’t rush ourselves‚ we stuck to the plan.

“It was an awesome team performance.”

Coetzee in the build up spoke about the need to confront the Italians’ head on.

“It was a clinical performance from the team‚” Coetzee said.

“I’m very pleased with our physicality‚ as well as the set piece performance‚ scrums and line-outs.”

Mbonambi said they expected Italy to be full frontal in their approach but that the Boks were happy to fight fire with fire.

“In the build-up we knew Italy would bring it to us on their home ground‚” Mbonambi said.

“We just prepared for a maul battle‚ in particular the pick and goes around the ruck.

“We had to be up for the defence. We did the hard work in the week.”

Coetzee was over the moon that his team stood their ground in defence.

“Our defence in general was really superb‚” he said.

“In the first 10 minutes we were under the cosh and the Italians were coming phase after phase.

“The most important thing for us is how we learned playing in these conditions.

“I’m happy this team has learned from the Irish game and the French game.

“It was clinical and composed. I was really proud of their team and their effort.”

What would have been less pleasing was some of his team’s out of hand kicking.

Fullback Andries Coetzee in particular looked a little at sea.

The high ball continues to be an area in which the Boks need greater buoyancy.

Courtnall Skosan made one ham-fisted attempt of almost comedic proportions.

Despite the comprehensive win the Boks still have shortcomings.

Best Coetzee and Co don’t paper over the cracks in the build up to next week’s Test against Wales.

