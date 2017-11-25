Is it ciao Allister?

Italy well prepared as Coetzee hopes to banish memories of his darkest career moment

South Africa return to Italy for the first time today since their historic defeat by the Azzurri in Florence in November last year, which coach Allister Coetzee called the darkest moment of his career.

The 54-year-old Coetzee knows that his future could depend on how the Springboks perform in the north-eastern city of Padua, not far from Venice.

At the time of Italy’s historic 20-18 victory it had looked that Coetzee would not see out 2016, but he survived and has rebuilt a squad which in Italy has just five players from that fateful day last November.

The Springboks arrive in Italy after bouncing back from a record 38-3 drubbing by Ireland two weeks ago by edging France 18-17 in Paris last Saturday.

Coetzee knows how motivated Italy -coached by Irishman Conor O’Shea — will be to prove that last autumn’s victory was no fluke.

“We respect the Italian side; they are well coached and I know they will be up for the challenge,” said Coetzee. “However, we focus on ourselves and a disciplined and clinical performance is what is needed this weekend.

“It would be important for our pack to again create a good platform on which to play from and therefore our set piece will be key in the expected wet conditions, said Coetzee, who has won just 10 of 23 tests since taking the helm in 2016.

Skipper Eben Etzebeth will again lead the Springboks after the giant lock shrugged off a lower-leg injury, which he suffered in Paris.

Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit returns from concussion suffered in the Ireland mauling as Bongi Mbonambi makes his first start after 12 caps off the bench in place of Malcolm Marx, who has a shoulder injury. Chiliboy Ralepelle replaces Mbonambi on the bench with uncapped back Warrick Gelant preferred to Damian de Allende amongst the replacements. “It’s part of our history. “I’m not interested in it. “We are focused on our future and our future is South Africa on Saturday in Padua,” said O’Shea, the architect of the famous victory in his first year in Italy.