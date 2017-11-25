Chippa set on sinking Downs again

Sparks are set to fly when Chippa United clash with Mamelodi Sundowns in a much anticipated Absa Premiership Woza Nazo encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium today at 3.30pm.

While the match is being dubbed as a David versus Goliath encounter, the Chilli Boys are confident they will grab a win at home.

The two sides met earlier this season at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, East London, where Chippa won 1-0.

“We have beaten Sundowns before, in East London, and we will go into this game with the same frame of mind [we had then],” coach Teboho Moloi said.

“We will not be taking them for granted as they will come with guns blazing this time around.

“We will give Sundowns the same respect we give teams who are on top of the log as well as those at the bottom of log.

“We also take into consideration that we want to be in a good position on the log after this game.”