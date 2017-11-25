Chippa set on sinking Downs again
Sparks are set to fly when Chippa United clash with Mamelodi Sundowns in a much anticipated Absa Premiership Woza Nazo encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium today at 3.30pm.
While the match is being dubbed as a David versus Goliath encounter, the Chilli Boys are confident they will grab a win at home.
The two sides met earlier this season at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, East London, where Chippa won 1-0.
“We have beaten Sundowns before, in East London, and we will go into this game with the same frame of mind [we had then],” coach Teboho Moloi said.
“We will not be taking them for granted as they will come with guns blazing this time around.
“We will give Sundowns the same respect we give teams who are on top of the log as well as those at the bottom of log.
“We also take into consideration that we want to be in a good position on the log after this game.”
Chippa are in seventh position with 15 points from 11 games, while Sundowns are fifth with 15 points from eight games.
“All the teams are highly competitive and this match will surely separate the men from the boys,” Moloi said.
“This is the first time in the history of Chippa United that we are not fighting from the bottom but … are fighting to be at the top.
“We want to be counted among the teams fighting for the top-four position.
“I know that we can win at home; I have a lot of faith in the team. The players know that there is a lot at stake but I am trying to ease the pressure on them.
“It is still early for us to start pressing panic buttons and put ourselves under pressure to be at the top of the log.
“The boys know what is expected of them and they will deliver [today].”