Cycle Tour has thrills for all

Everything from hard-core to fun rides in MTB event

Whether you are a hard-core rider, a leisure rider, or just bringing the kids along, The Herald Continental Cycle Tour mountain bike races on February 18 cater for the whole family.

As always, the 60km and 80km routes at the Addo Polo Club will see a few refinements in the Hayterdale Trails sections.

These trails are always improving, with new sections of singletrack being developed every year.

Riders in the 60km and 80km races can expect to enjoy the best of Hayterdale Trails single-track, with the 80km offering extreme mountain biking opportunities.

“The 30km route remains unchanged. This is always very popular among newcomers to the sport and those looking for more of a mellow ride,” MTB race director Brad Jackson said.

The route takes in some of the scenic gravel roads and jeep tracks through the citrus orchards in the Sunday’s River Valley.

“A highlight for many is the opportunity to ride through the Sunday’s River Citrus Co Op packing shed near the end. This is included in all race distances,” Jackson said.

For the little ones, there are the Powerade 5km Kiddies Challenge and the 500m Toddler’s Dash.

An elite field of pro riders will take each other on next year and they include Team Imbuko Wines’ Dylan Rebello and Marco Joubert, Team Madmacs, Yolande de Villiers of Team Silverback Racing, Andrew Hill of Team TIB Insurance, Cherise Willeit, Jason Meaton, and Port Elizabeth’s Anriette Schoeman of Africa Silks and Bestmed.

Because the tour takes place early in the season, Yolande de Villiers said she would be giving 100% to be in the best condition to race flat out.

“The MTB race is a highlight [on the cycling calendar], with its superb single-tracks through the stunning Hayterdale trails,” De Villiers said.

“I enjoy racing through the citrus orchards and keeping an eye out for sightings of the elephants of Addo.”