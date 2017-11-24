Chilli Boys can taste home win

Draw away against Stars has brought confidence for Downs game – Lentjies

Chippa United will not take a backward step when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Absa Premiership’s Woza Nazo clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow, striker Kurt Lentjies said.

The team are upbeat after their 1-1 away draw with Free State Stars at the Goble Park Stadium in Bethlehem on Wednesday.

“We just want to look forward to Saturday’s game and take those three points at home,” Lentjies said.

“Sundowns are next on the agenda now and we are focused and ready for them.

“We treat all our opponents the same regardless of where they are on the log.

“Even though we got a point against Free State Stars it is still a bit disappointing that we did not win.

“We had a lot of chances in the first half but we did not use them effectively.”

“I had one of the biggest chances of the game that could have changed the whole landscape of the match, but I did not take it.”

Defender James Okwuosa, who scored the late equalising goal for the Chilli Boys, said a winning mentality could bring a win at home.

“I always go into a match gunning for a win because we are playing for a coach who brings about a winning mentality,” the outspoken defender said yesterday.

“His philosophy is very different and the players have started to adapt to his philosophy and ways of thinking.”

“The mental strength has been helping us when we play away from home and it has helped us to get to where we are in the league today.”

Coach Teboho Moloi, who has not had a loss in the Absa Premiership, reflected on the Ea Lla Koto game and how they were going to work extensively on their attack.

“I have always said that a point away from home is always good,” Moloi said.

“[On Wednesday], we had our chances to wrap up the game but we did not take them.

“Some of the moves and tactics I had been planning with the team showed on the pitch.”

“We did a great job moving forward because we were doing well defensively.

“I can safely say that we now know how to defend but we have been lacking going forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, not in his worst nightmares could Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt have imagined that his side would be languishing at the wrong end of the premiership table.

But that is where the defending league champions find themselves after a 2-0 midweek humbling at the hands of Sundowns.

Wits find themselves at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League log with eight points from 10 matches.

The defeat to Sundowns was their sixth loss of the season and a second consecutive home reverse.

Hunt said they were taking their campaign on a game-by-game basis.

“Title defence‚ I haven’t even thought about that‚” he said.

“I don’t think we need to worry too much about that.

“We need to worry about the next game which is on Saturday against Maritzburg United,” he said.