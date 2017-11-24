Beach party theme for mini-festival

With a beach party theme as part of its planning, the Humewood Golf Club will be kicking off the holiday season on a festive note when it holds the Cool Projects-Acres SPAR Mini-Festival from December 1 to 3.

Humewood general manager Andrew McLean said the club was delighted to announce its title sponsors for the festival on Wednesday.

Now in its fourth year, this three-day celebration of the summer season will offer a number of major attractions for golfers in the region, as well as any visitors to Nelson Mandela Bay.

“This is fantastic news for our programme and will go a long way towards helping us stage a quality festival of golf over the three days,” he said.

“We are hugely indebted to the support given to us by Cool Projects and Acres SPAR, which was the Eastern Cape SPAR Store of the Year in 2017.”

Topping the list of incentives will be a complimentary ordinary membership for a year to the first golfer who gets a hole-in-one on any of the links course’s four par-three holes.

All the par-three holes have their own individual characteristics which provide a variety of challenges for golfers.

The iconic sixth hole is arguably the most testing of the lot, despite being the shortest, at about 140m from the back tees.

South African professional and two-time US Open champion Retief Goosen ranks that as one of his 18 favourite holes in the world, while it has jokingly been referred to as the “shortest par-five in golf”, especially when the wind starts gusting.

Besides the chance of a year’s free membership, golfers will be able to play on the only true links course in South Africa for just R160 a round during the period of the mini-festival.

“Humewood feels that this is the perfect opportunity to give back to the people of the area during the festive season for their ongoing support during the year,” McLean said.

“That is why we are keeping green fees to what we feel is an attractive proposition, with the enhanced excitement of a holein-one earning you a free ordinary membership for 2018.”

He added that while regular golf attire would be required on the course, they would be promoting a relaxed beach-style party off the course.

“The theme for the event is in line with the season,” McLean said. “Baggies, slops and any other beach wear will be acceptable in and around the clubhouse during the event.” Importantly, they will promote a family day on the Sunday.

While anyone is welcome to play on Sunday, preference will be given to mixed teams, including juniors, competing in a four-ball alliance format.

A nine-hole competition will also be held on Sunday afternoon.

Humewood club president Andrea Puggia said: “This is another massive weekend for the Humewood Golf Club and we invite players from all over to join us for a round at our links course.”

Book by contacting (041) 583-3011 or bookings@ humewoodgolf.co.za