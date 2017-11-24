50 not out for Gelvan cricketers

Passionate veteran players still going strong after half-century innings

As the Gelvandale Cricket Club’s 40th anniversary celebrations continue, three veteran cricketers have achieved a remarkable milestone of their own this year.

Chris “Ouman” Camealio, 63, Desmond “Bravo” Jacobs, 64, and Patrick “Lords” Gallant, 60, have not let their golden years get in the way of their undying passion for the game and are celebrating a momentous 50 years of playing club cricket.

Spending most of their careers in Port Elizabeth, the legendary trio have played for a number of clubs across the city and played provincial cricket at stages in their careers.

All agreed the game was like a drug which kept pulling them back.

Jacobs said they were now looking to plough back into the game by assisting the younger players to hone their skills.

“We can’t play the game forever, but in the same breath, we want to make sure the game continues to be played at the highest level by passing on the skills we have acquired over the years.”

He said they wanted to see the Gelvandale club move forward and help to develop the future generations.

“What’s the use of trying to prove a point by going on until we are 70,” Jacobs said.

“It’s time to put back, by becoming bowling or batting coaches, and preparing the next generation of players.”

Gallant, who started his career as a junior aged 10, decided last year to hang up his club boots, but he returned a few weeks ago due to a lack of players for a weekend match.