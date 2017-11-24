50 not out for Gelvan cricketers
Passionate veteran players still going strong after half-century innings
As the Gelvandale Cricket Club’s 40th anniversary celebrations continue, three veteran cricketers have achieved a remarkable milestone of their own this year.
Chris “Ouman” Camealio, 63, Desmond “Bravo” Jacobs, 64, and Patrick “Lords” Gallant, 60, have not let their golden years get in the way of their undying passion for the game and are celebrating a momentous 50 years of playing club cricket.
Spending most of their careers in Port Elizabeth, the legendary trio have played for a number of clubs across the city and played provincial cricket at stages in their careers.
All agreed the game was like a drug which kept pulling them back.
Jacobs said they were now looking to plough back into the game by assisting the younger players to hone their skills.
“We can’t play the game forever, but in the same breath, we want to make sure the game continues to be played at the highest level by passing on the skills we have acquired over the years.”
He said they wanted to see the Gelvandale club move forward and help to develop the future generations.
“What’s the use of trying to prove a point by going on until we are 70,” Jacobs said.
“It’s time to put back, by becoming bowling or batting coaches, and preparing the next generation of players.”
Gallant, who started his career as a junior aged 10, decided last year to hang up his club boots, but he returned a few weeks ago due to a lack of players for a weekend match.
Reflecting on a few highlights, they mentioned playing with some of the most talented cricketers in the city. Camealio said one of his special memories was the formation of the Aberdare Cricket Club (now known as Heatherbank) in 1982.
Playing with Jacobs, who was the captain at the time, they won each league in which they competed over a five-year period, including the premier league of the time.
Jacobs said playing with and against the likes of Graeme Pollock, Dennis Lillee, Devdas Govindjee and Basil D’Oliveira, among many others, was something he would never forget.
“This club has grown in stature since those early days, and I believe it can only go from strength to strength if it is steered in the right direction,” he said.
Asked what the main challenges were in sport today, Gallant said discipline was the biggest issue with many younger players.
“Discipline is a key aspect of anything you do, because without it you will never truly achieve what you set out to do.
“I think it also has a lot to do with the mindset,” he said.
With former Proteas players such as Ashwell Prince, Alviro Petersen and Garnett Kruger, plus national coach Russell Domingo and others having donned the club’s shirt at some stage, Camealio said he hoped the club would produce more SA stars.
Jacobs said the leadership structures in place at the club were aiding its constant growth and he hoped it would continue to grow and be recognised as one of the best clubs in the country.
Gelvandale club president Gary Dolley paid tribute to the trio for their input over the last 15 years.
“Unfortunately, these days there is not enough focus on club sport and we [Gelvandale Cricket Club] have a view that if you want to build communities, you have to build club sport,” Dolley said.
“And these gentlemen epitomise what club sport is all about.”