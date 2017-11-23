Kings ready for all-out assault from Scarlets

An incoming attack alert was sounded by Southern Kings forwards coach Barend Pieterse as he looked ahead to his team’s PRO14 clash against the high-flying Scarlets on Sunday.

Even though the Scarlets are without 15 senior players on international duty, Pieterse is expecting an all-out assault from the Welsh side at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

While the struggling Kings have suffered eight straight losses, the Scarlets are heading Conference B with seven wins from eight outings.

“We are not expecting anything different from what the Scarlets have been doing throughout the season,” Pieterse said.

“They are a good counter attacking team, and even with all their international Welsh call-ups they still have some good depth.

“The Scarlets have got a good set piece. Even with the guys out, we can expect them to take us on.

“So I don’t think there will be much kicking for poles for them, because they think they can take us on in some aspects. We are expecting them to run at us.”

Pieterse said scrumming would play a key role in the outcome.

“If there is any area where we are hoping to put them under pressure it could be at scrum time.

“Specially with the guys they are missing. We are really concentrating on putting them under pressure at the set piece.”

Pieterse said the Kings would be going flat out for a first PRO14 victory.

“Getting a home win is very important. I would not say it is our beginning and end-all, though.

“But it is something that we do speak quite a lot about.

“To get that win under the belt, but also to show the people how important this is to us.

“You sometimes get the feeling that perhaps the public think players and coaches are just going through the motions and are happy to be there.

“That is not the case. Talk to any player, coach or management involved in this setup. We want to win, and win well. So it is very important for us to put up a good show,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mike Phillips is a surprise inclusion in the Scarlets’ squad for Sunday’s clash.

Scarlets have called on his expertise to cover the scrumhalf berth following injury and subsequent surgery for former Wales U20s scrumhalf Declan Smith and with both Aled and Gareth Davies in the Wales camp.

The Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said: “We are delighted that Mike has been able to answer the call and will be travelling with us to South Africa.

“He has a wealth of experience, is a proud former Scarlet and will be a great addition to our travelling squad.” The Scarlets squad: Forwards: Tadhg Beirne, Will Boyde, David Bulbring, Jack Condy, Steven Cummins, James Davies, Taylor Davies, Dylan Evans, Ryan Elias, Rhys Fawcett, Simon Gardiner, Dafydd Hughes, Werner Kruger, Josh Macleod, Tom Phillips, Tom Price, Lewis Rawlins. Backs Paul Asquith, Jonathan Evans, Ioan Hughes, Steff Hughes, Dan Jones, Johnny Mcnicholl, Ioan Nicholas, Mike Phillips, Tom Prydie, Morgan Williams.