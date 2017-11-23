Squad work on weak areas as title defence looms next week

Despite dominating the HSBC World Sevens Series last season‚ Blitzbok coach Neil Powell and the squad have been focusing on several areas of weakness as they prepare for the defence of their title in Dubai in a week’s time.

The Blitzboks claimed five of the 10 titles last season‚ and also made eight finals.

They won 82% of their matches – 49 out of 60 with 10 defeats and a draw – and collected 192 log points.

Nearest challengers England lost 14 of their 58 matches with two draws for a 72% winning ratio, while Olympic champions Fiji lost 16 of their 58 matches with one draw – a 71% winning ratio.

But within the season of dominance they had their shortcomings‚ particularly against England‚ who beat South Africa in the Cape Town and Vancouver finals and twice in pool play.

They were one rival that troubled South Africa all season.

“If you look at losses against England‚ we gave away ball possession too easily and they made us pay for it‚” Powell said. ”The key against them is hanging on to the ball and making them defend.

“What happened last year was they were able to make us defend against them.

“They were also clever in pushing us towards touch with their defensive system‚ and forcing lineouts where they had success in attacking our set piece and winning possession back.

“We are aware it went wrong against them and we are working at methods to ensure we have more possession against an England-type team.

“We are by far the smallest team on the circuit‚ but defensively one of the most successful.

“Our players work really hard on positioning and technique to ensure they make those one-on-one hits.”